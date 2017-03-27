Uber pulls out of Denmark citing tougher cab standards

March 28, 2017 by Jan M. Olsen

The Danish branch of the ride-sharing service Uber said Tuesday it is shutting down its services in Denmark due to a proposed law that toughens standards for cabs.

Uber's spokesman in Denmark, Kristian Agerbo, said Uber which has been in Denmark since 2014, "must take the consequence" of the proposal demanding cabs and cars for hire must have seat occupancy sensors and meters. Agerbo said the proposal was "going in the wrong direction."

Uber will be ending its services in Denmark on April 18 but said it would retain a corporate presence in the Scandinavian country, where its engineers will continue to work on developing technology for the ride-sharing worldwide.

In a statement, the company said "the proposed regulations need to change" for Uber to operate in Denmark.

"We will continue to work with the government in the hope that they will update their proposed regulations and enable Danes to enjoy the benefits of modern technologies like Uber," Agerbo said.

The country's transportation minister, Ole Birk Olesen, a keen supporter of Uber, was forced by other political parties to pen a proposal toughening standards on cab services.

"It is probably illegal in its current form," said Birk Olesen, adding, "I believe that we must be open to new technologies and innovative business models.

He called it "a pity" there was no majority to further liberalize Denmark's cab laws that "would have it easier for Uber and similar services to operate legally in Denmark."

The proposal was first presented in February and no date for a vote has so far been set.

Danish prosecutors have said that Uber, which is banned in several cities in Europe, is akin to an illegal taxi service and a court ruling is pending on the company's services. Uber has said some 2,000 people are "active drivers" in Denmark and some 300,000 people have downloaded the app.

Explore further: Uber vows to fight in Denmark after law tightened

Related Stories

Denmark likely to ban ridesharing service Uber

January 22, 2015

Two months after the ride-hailing app Uber was introduced in Denmark, the country's transport minister has said the service likely will be banned because it violates Danish law.

Uber pays $20 million to settle claims of driver deception

January 20, 2017

Uber Technologies is paying $20 million to settle allegations that it duped people into driving for its ride-hailing service with false promises about how much they would earn and how much they would have to pay to finance ...

Recommended for you

Elon Musk hints at new brain-computer project

March 28, 2017

Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk hinted Tuesday that he is working on a new startup focusing on brain-computer interface, part of his vision to help humans keep up with machines.

Self-driving car crash comes amid debate about regulations

March 28, 2017

A crash that caused an Uber self-driving SUV to flip onto its side in a Phoenix suburb serves as a stark reminder of the challenges surrounding autonomous vehicles in Arizona, a state that has gone all-in to entice the company ...

Renewable energy has robust future in much of Africa: study

March 27, 2017

As Africa gears up for a tripling of electricity demand by 2030, a new Berkeley study maps out a viable strategy for developing wind and solar power while simultaneously reducing the continent's reliance on fossil fuels and ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.