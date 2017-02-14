Italian taxi drivers stage wildcat strike over pro-Uber bill

February 16, 2017
Italian taxi drivers stage wildcat strike over pro-Uber bill
Cabs are parked in downtown Turin as taxi drivers stopped all over Italy to protest against a government proposed bill on transportation that they fear would endanger their business by favoring American worldwide online transportation network company Uber, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. (Alessandro Di Marco/ANSA via AP)

Taxi drivers in Rome, Milan and Turin are staging wildcat strikes to protest proposed Italian legislation they say will favor Uber and other car-sharing services.

Commuters were stranded when the walkout began Wednesday. The ANSA news agency reported that with taxis still idled Thursday, Rome's airports arranged for extra shuttle services to get passengers into town.

Drivers say the legislation, which suspends until the end of 2017 norms to control car-hire and car-share services, would help Uber's "irregular" inroads into Italy's rigidly regulated taxi industry. Supporters say Italians want greater choice in ride-sharing options.

A Milan court in 2015 ruled that Uber's UberPop service, which allowed drivers without professional licenses to hook up with passengers via a , created unfair competition.

Italian taxi drivers stage wildcat strike over pro-Uber bill
Cabs are parked in downtown Turin as taxi drivers stopped all over Italy to protest against a government proposed bill on transportation that they fear would endanger their business by favoring American worldwide online transportation network company Uber, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. (Alessandro Di Marco/ANSA via AP)

Italian taxi drivers stage wildcat strike over pro-Uber bill
A taxi driver speaks to his colleagues gathered in downtown Turin, northern Italy, during a protest against a government proposed bill on transportation that they fear would endanger their business by favoring American worldwide online transportation network company Uber, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. (Alessandro Di Marco/ANSA via AP)
Italian taxi drivers stage wildcat strike over pro-Uber bill
Taxi drivers participate in a rally in downtown Turin as cabs stopped all over Italy to protest against a government proposed bill on transportation that they fear would endanger their business by favoring American worldwide online transportation network company Uber, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. (Alessandro Di Marco/ANSA via AP)
Italian taxi drivers stage wildcat strike over pro-Uber bill
Passengers wander across a deserted taxi stand at Rome's Leonardo da Vinci airport in Fiumicino, during an Italian taxi drivers protest against a government proposed bill on transportation that they fear would endanger their business by favoring American worldwide online transportation network company Uber which is being voted in the Italian Senate, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. (Telenews/ANSA via AP)
Italian taxi drivers stage wildcat strike over pro-Uber bill
Taxi drivers gather outside the Italian Senate in Rome where a government proposed bill on transportation that they fear would endanger their business by favoring American worldwide online transportation network company Uber is being voted, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. (Claudio Peri/ANSA via AP)

Explore further: Uber vows to fight in Denmark after law tightened

Related Stories

Uber drivers fined in Hungary

May 24, 2015

The Hungarian tax authority fined Uber drivers in its first probe against the ride-sharing service which the economy ministry said Saturday "ignores passenger safety" and must be made to follow regulations.

UberPOP driven out of Netherlands

November 18, 2015

The controversial ride-sharing service UberPOP is to stop operations in the Netherlands almost a year after it was declared illegal in the country.

Recommended for you

Big improvements to brain-computer interface

February 16, 2017

When people suffer spinal cord injuries and lose mobility in their limbs, it's a neural signal processing problem. The brain can still send clear electrical impulses and the limbs can still receive them, but the signal gets ...

'Scorpion' robot mission inside Fukushima reactor aborted

February 16, 2017

A "scorpion" robot sent into a Japanese nuclear reactor to learn about the damage suffered in a tsunami-induced meltdown had its mission aborted after the probe ran into trouble, Tokyo Electric Power company said Thursday.

Yahoo issues another warning in fallout from hacking attacks

February 15, 2017

Yahoo is warning users of potentially malicious activity on their accounts between 2015 and 2016, the latest development in the internet company's investigation of a mega-breach that exposed 1 billion users' data several ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.