Uber vows to fight in Denmark after law tightened

February 10, 2017

The Danish branch of the ride-sharing service Uber says it will stay in Denmark to "fight" after the government proposed toughening standards for cabs.

Uber's spokesman in Denmark, Kristian Agerbo, said Friday the proposal demanding cabs and cars for hire must have seat occupancy sensors and meters, was a blow "not only for Uber but also Denmark as a whole."

The proposal was backed by a majority in Parliament and presented Thursday. No date for the vote was announced.

Danish prosecutors say Uber—banned in several countries and cities in Europe—is akin to an illegal taxi service and a is pending on the company's services. According to Agerbo, some 2,000 people are "active drivers" with Uber and some 300,000 have downloaded the app.

