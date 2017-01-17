Firms push hydrogen as top green energy source

Over a dozen leading European and Asian firms have teamed up to promote the use of hydrogen as a clean fuel and cut the production of harmful gasses that lead to global warming.
Convened on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, the first Hydrogen Council brought together 13 firms, among them top carmakers BMW, Daimler, Honda, Hyundai and Toyota as well as leading industrial gas companies Air Liquide and Linde.
Others at the gathering late Tuesday included energy firms Alstom, Engie, Shell and Total as well as mining company AngloAmerican.
Scientists have long pursued the use of electric fuel cells for cars that use hydrogen—the lightest element with the atomic number 1—as the byproduct of its combustion is water and not gases that cause climate change.
Air Liquide's chief executive Benoit Potier described the council as "key leaders of the energy transport and industry sector joining forces to express a common vision of the key role hydrogen will play in the future to bring a solution to the energy transition."
In particular, the firms will share data and research to make hydrogen technologies profitable, as well working on international standards to help speed their adoption.
They will also try to convince governments to support the technology, another indispensable condition for its success.
"At the early stage, unless we have strong government support, this transformation" into a decarbonised society "is impossible".
Energy storage solution
Those participating in the Hydrogen Council insist the applications for hydrogen go beyond fuel cells for cars.
One of the major challenges for renewable energy technologies such as solar and wind is storing the energy produced if it can't be used immediately.
Besides building expensive mega-batteries, current options include pumping water up to reservoirs to produce hydro power when energy is needed.
Fuel cell technology, used in reverse, could help resolve this problem.
"If you take this solar electricity you don't know what to do with, you electrolyse water, this makes hydrogen, which is a gas you can put in the natural gas network," Total's chief executive Patrick Pouyanne told to AFP.
This not only makes use of the surplus electricity, but it also makes investment in solar and wind projects more profitable.
"We've mastered the technology, but the challenge now is to expand its use onto a mass scale," said Pouyanne.
'We can do it'
Bringing down costs will play an important role.
"If we manage to reduce costs all along the production chain, then hydrogen will become a solution for moving energy where it is needed," said Engie's chief Didier Holleaux.
One area that still needs work is improving the efficiency of electrolysers, which split water into hydrogen and oxygen, as well as reducing the cost of them through mass production.
Bertrand Piccard, the Swiss pilot who last year flew around the world in an aircraft powered only by the sun, was enthusiastic about the technology.
"Twenty years ago we were talking about hydrogen a little bit like teenagers are talking about sex, everybody speaks of it but nobody does it," said Piccard.
"Today we can do it."
Eikka
But it's still a bit like sex - you can do it in your own bedroom, but trying it out in public has a laundry list of practical problems.
To start with, you can't -just- push hydrogen into the natural gas grid. The current system tolerates up to 30% of it in the mix, weight being on the word "tolerates"; it increases the flammability and leakage rate because hydrogen is the smallest molecule that diffuses even through metals. In that sense it's like adding nitro to gasoline - the engine tolerates it up to a point, after which things start blowing up.
The second problem is stockpiling it. Liquefying plain natural gas is relatively easy - liquefying hydrogen takes a lot more, and the energy density is a lot less.
humy
Worse, it could significant distract investors from what they should be doing which is invest in wind, solar, etc.
mgalaz
PPihkala
Hydrogen can be an energy carrier (a bad one, as Eikka states), but it is not source. Also the end-to-end efficiency is really bad compared to battery storage. And lastly the materials needed in electrolysers and fuel cells are expensive. Just give the actual efficiency figures and device prices and people will see that they can't compete with EVs.
antialias_physorg
It#s a comlimentary technology. Already we have days where teh entire electricity needs are met by renewables and the rest has to be shed (or sold off at negative prices). A storage solution could be profitable because it makes money both ways: Buying excess at negative prices and selling at times of high demand. If that revenue balances the infrastructure cost it's a worthwhile investment.
Renweable generation alone isn't the answer. Large grids and/or storage will have to play a part. Hydrogen is ideal for storage because you can easily scale it by adding more tanks (unlike batteries where you have to scale all the functional pieces, too)
Bad efficiency is immaterial if the input cost (excess energy) is free. Efficiency is only of concern when you have fuel costs.
humy
which doesn't require hydrogen.
Don't understand that above statement; why cannot batteries be 'easily' scaled up simply by adding more batteries? What has them having "functional pieces" to them got to do with it? Whatever devices you use to make and store and use hydrogen, they must also be made of "functional pieces" , right?
That is not true. If you use use of energy from renewables very inefficiently, that would mean you must make more solar panels and wind turbines etc to produce more energy (because more is wasted) thus adding to your costs.
antialias_physorg
It doesn't require hydrogen. But hydrogen is probably the most flexible technology for storage (because it can be easily used for electricity, mobility and heat)
Batteries are anode, cathode and electrolyte. If you want to double the capacity you need to install twice the anode, twice the cathode and twice the electrolyte.
Hydrogen solution is fuel cell and tank. To double the capacity you just need to install double the tank. Even if the fuel cell is very costly compared to a battery this will mean that beyond a certain size tanks are better than batteries. Tank cost scales with volume - battery cost scales with surface area.
(Some battery designs leverage this principle, too: flow batteries. But they use expensive electrolyte. Hydrogen is cheap.)
antialias_physorg
True, but natural variability will mean that if we install enough to cover for year-round supply there will be times with massive overproduction. Efficiency alone cannot alleviate this. (Though efficient use is good, that is why all countries moving towards renewables are also investing into stuff like subsidies for better home insulation).
In the end it will be a matter of how much hydrogen storage costs.
If it is way cheaper than battery storage then more solar panels/windparks could be more economical than less solar/winparks and battery storage. As noted: The infrastructure already exists (tanks for strategic oil reserves and whatnot). With minimal upgrades these could be revamped for hydrogen storage.
Eikka
But the negative prices represent a fault condition on the market that should be avoided. They mean the energy producer has to pay the energy consumer - the hydrogen generator in this case - and that's not sustainable except by government decree. Of course it may be a worthwhile investment to the people involved, but it's not worthwhile to the people who actually have to pay.
If free competition is allowed, the price of the excess energy won't be zero or negative. The reason now is because there's no takers and it's already paid.
But it isn't free - it's still very expensive. It's just sold for nothing because of the artifical market failure caused by subsidies. Just because the hydrogen guy doesn't pay doesn't mean nobody will.
Eikka
Synthetic/artifical methane is even more so. It goes into the gas grid as is without limitations, it goes into fuel cells just the same, into conventional engines, into peoples furnaces and water heaters... we're already using it and the question is just making more of it.
There's only two problems:
1) it doesn't require massive social or infrastructure changes because it fits into the existing system, so it's "too easy". You can't drive a political or profit agenda with that.
2) it doesn't need to be continuously subsidized, nor does it need massive research grants to advance technologies that don't exist, so there's no loose taxpayer money to go around
Commercial pilot plants in the MW scale are already up. Biogas stations are already operating etc. etc.
skystare
On the subject of leaks, propane is far, far easier to store and control than hydrogen, yet I don't know of a single enclosed parkade that hasn't banned propane vehicles.