November 24, 2016

How much wind energy can be generated in your area? Check EMHIRES

by European Commission, Joint Research Centre

How much wind energy can be generated in your area? Check EMHIRES
Reliable modelling of wind energy generation depends on the accurate representation of the spatial and temporal characterisation of data on the winds. Credit: ©EU, credit R.Pilli

The Joint Research Centre (JRC) has produced a dataset of wind energy production (EMHIRES) at national, regional and local level across the EU, by the hour for the last 30 years, based on existing wind farms. The detailed information provided by EMHIRES will improve the assessment of wind energy generation possibilities and help policy-makers devise better energy frameworks for consumers, the energy market and the planet, as foreseen by the EU's Energy Union strategy.

EMHIRES, which stands for 'European Meteorological derived High resolution Renewable Energy Sources generation time series' is the result of a unique and innovative methodology developed by the JRC that captures local geographical information in the variability of wind , in particular peaks and ramps, much more accurately than previous meteorologically derived time series.

Reliable modelling of renewable energy generation by wind turbines depends on the accurate representation of the spatial and temporal characterisation of data on the winds. The variability of wind energy production makes power system studies inherently prone to errors, which therefore either overstate or downplay the possible role of in the future energy mix. To fill the gap in knowledge, JRC scientists developed the EMHIRES (wind) dataset.

The strength of EMHIRES when compared to similar datasets lays in combining the most recent research advances on weather and . It is currently the only wind power time series dataset publicly available for such a long period at EU Member State and sub-national level (regions, provinces and counties, known as NUTS 1 and NUTS 2, based on the existing national administrative subdivisions).

The data includes the effects that barriers like mountains or sea breezes and coastal terrains have on winds. Those locations are the most favourable places to produce . In addition, the dataset also takes into consideration the amount of energy produced by existing in Europe in every hour during the last three decades.

Fed into larger, more complex models to calculate sophisticated energy scenarios, EMHIRES data could help bring about better planning of energy projects, and ultimately more secure supply and cheaper energy for European consumers.

The EMHIRES database on wind and its development are described in the JRC report EMHIRES dataset Part I: Wind power generation. In the near future, a second report will be published, describing the development of the EMHIRES (photovoltaic – PV) database, which focusses on solar energy sources.

More information: EMHIRES dataset Part I: Wind power generation: ec.europa.eu/jrc/en/publicatio … ived-high-resolution

EMHIRES dataset: ec.europa.eu/jrc/en/scientific-tool/emhires

Provided by European Commission, Joint Research Centre

Citation: How much wind energy can be generated in your area? Check EMHIRES (2016, November 24) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-11-energy-area-emhires.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Large-scale wind energy slows down winds and reduces turbine efficiencies
32 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Analyzing Pulse Height vs. Time Response of a Scintillator Detector in Front of a Pulsed X-Ray Source

Sep 5, 2024

Why Are MCNP Photons Getting Lost?

Sep 5, 2024

radioactive iodine - risk of exposure

Sep 4, 2024

Low energy Photon Simulation in MCNP

Aug 31, 2024

Approval from China’s State Council to add four AP1000 plants

Aug 31, 2024

Another SMR on the Horizon

Aug 30, 2024

More from Nuclear Engineering

Load comments (2)