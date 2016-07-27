New and improved IdleBox tool to aid in reduction of auto idling

Argonne, with the support of the U.S. Department of Energy’s Clean Cities program, has relaunched IdleBox, an electronic education and outreach toolkit aimed at reducing idling across the country. Credit: Argonne National Laboratory

The U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE's) Argonne National Laboratory, with the support of the DOE Clean Cities program, has relaunched IdleBox, an electronic education and outreach toolkit aimed at promoting idling reduction across the country. The new IdleBox is now available to anyone seeking an authoritative resource on idling reduction.

IdleBox is a valuable resource for fleets, businesses, organizations and agencies seeking to save money and reduce emissions, achieve sustainability goals and remain in compliance with idling and emissions regulations.

Idling reduction can help a variety of drivers use less fuel, save money and reduce pollution and greenhouse gases. Solutions range from simply shutting off a vehicle when it is stationary to installing devices that provide power without the engine for vocational or long-haul trucks.

The newly redesigned IdleBox allows users to learn more about idling reduction benefits and idling alternatives. It also informs users how to implement an idling reduction initiative or campaign and engage and educate drivers.

IdleBox is modular and easy to use. It can be used in many ways, from investigating idling reduction options to calculating returns on investment for idling reduction solutions. It also contains information on developing a full-fledged campaign for a business, organization or community. Users can choose tools depending on their needs. These tools range from fact sheets, technical papers and presentations to communication templates for press releases and pledge forms.

IdleBox is based on solid data from rigorous government testing at the DOE's national laboratories. "It's important that petroleum-reduction initiatives be rooted in sound science," said Argonne Transportation System Analyst Linda Gaines. "Basing recommendations on scientific fact, as IdleBox does, enables consistency among fuel-conservation programs, fostering public confidence and avoiding confusion."

IdleBox has a proven track record by users.

"At ComEd, we used the IdleBox toolkit to create posters and information cards that were used for an internal education program. Employees provided feedback that the anti-idling booth was their favorite of the day, and many said that they were going to change their behavior to limit or reduce idling of their personal vehicles after hearing about the impacts," said Marla Westerhold of the Environmental Department at ComEd, Illinois' largest electric utility.