Argonne National Laboratory is the first and the largest national labs chartered in 1946 in DuPage County, Illinois. The US Department of Energy funds Argonne National Lab and U Chicago Argonne, LLC manages the site. Argonne National Lab is the descendant of Chicago's Metallurgical Laboratory and the home of Enrico Fermi's first controlled nuclear chain reaction demonstration. Today the Argonne Laboratory consists of the Argonne Advanced Photon Source, The Argonne Tandem Linear Accelerator System and conducts basic scientific research, conducts experiments on clean energy sources, manages environmental problems nationally, and most importantly reviews and monitors national security risks.

Address
Communications & Public Affairs Argonne National Laboratory 9700 S. Cass Avenue Argonne, IL 60439
Website
http://www.anl.gov/index.html
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Argonne_National_Laboratory

Scientists develop new AI method to create material 'fingerprints'

Like people, materials evolve over time. They also behave differently when they are stressed and relaxed. Scientists looking to measure the dynamics of how materials change have developed a new technique that leverages X-ray ...

Jul 16, 2024

