November 13, 2015

Heat and high pressure—new technique to process food

by Youris.com

Heat and high pressure—new technique to process food
Guacamole

Researchers are investigating how to improve a century old technology of processing food. Could this method result in safer food products with better characteristics and an extended shelf life?

High pressure to preserve and sterilize some foods, prolonging their shelf life: this old method of food preservation is called High Pressure Processing (HPP) or Pascalisation, from the name of the 17th century French scientist Blaise Pascal, famous for studying the effects of pressure on fluids.

Applied to certain foods, can render inactive some microorganisms such as yeast, mould and bacteria, and some enzymes too, which contribute to deteriorating these foods when processed.

In Japan since 1990, HPP has been used to preserve some juices, jellies, and jams, whereas it is now used to preserve fish and meat, salad dressings, rice cakes, and yoghurts. In the US the technique has been used for guacamole: it did not change the taste, texture, or colour, but the product's shelf life increased from three to thirty days.

Now a new version of HPP, the so-called "High Hydrostatic Pressure in combination with Temperature" (HPT) technique, could represent a significant improvement in food processing, by adding a heating step to the high pressure processing.

The combination of a preheating stage and high pressure is expected to sterilise food products and ensure greater food safety, freshness and nutritional quality, while extending shelf life. In addition, HPT promises to be environmentally friendly thanks to its low energy costs and reduced water consumption.

HPP does not greatly affect the nutritional value, taste, texture, and appearance of a given food product. Neither does it use chemical preservatives. This is why high pressure treatment is considered a "natural" preservation method. In HPP, are sealed and placed into a steel compartment containing water, and pumps are used to create a pressure as high as that measured at the bottom of the ocean. The treatment works equally well for solid and liquid products.

The difference between the two methods is that in HPT, most of the enzymes are killed when the food is heated. Enzymes are responsible for changing the colour and texture of a given product after cutting, juicing or other processing steps; just like an apple turns brown after slicing, and the so-called "cloud-loss" in freshly squeezed orange juice.

"After HPP most of the enzymes are intact, which means the colour and texture (and also flavour) are not stable during chilled shelf life. On the other hand, after HPT treatment the enzymes are mostly rendered inactive, resulting in a stable colour and texture during the ambient ", explains Dennis Favier, Creative Director of the innovation company TOP bv in the Netherlands.

"Another important difference is food safety of non-acidic products, like vegetables or meat. Due to bacterial spores, non-acid food is not safe after HPP treatment. On the contrary, by applying HPT the spores are killed, which makes the products sterile and thus safe for a long period", says Favier.

"I expect this new technology will become much more widespread than HPP, due to the larger number of uses and food types it can be applied to", concludes Dennis Favier.

The final added value of HPT has yet to be proven against existing processing techniques, but should this new method turn out to be more effective, the next steps will be scaling-up and implementation.

The HPT technique is the object of a European research project called HIPSTER, aimed at validating, implementing and marketing this new method.

Provided by Youris.com

Citation: Heat and high pressure—new technique to process food (2015, November 13) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-11-high-pressurenew-technique-food.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Five reasons why sugar is added to food
28 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Will Atomized Kerosene Ignite with a Spark in Controlled Conditions?

2 hours ago

TBT, PFAS and Pesticides (Sample Analysis Budgets)

Sep 11, 2024

How to remove epoxy resin from diesel fuel? A/B extraction? Distill?

Sep 9, 2024

Where can I find chemistry experiments that are accurately described with the Dirac equation?

Sep 9, 2024

Hybridisation of SO3

Sep 9, 2024

Chemically regenerating my auto's catalytic converter?

Sep 5, 2024

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)