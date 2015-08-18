August 18, 2015

Edible coatings may increase quality and shelf life of strawberries

by Institute of Food Technologists

Strawberries are one of the most economically important fruits worldwide but are easily susceptible to bruising and are highly perishable.

A new study in the August issue of the Journal of Food Science, published by the Institute of Food Technologists (IFT) found that edible active coatings (EACs) based on pectin, pullulan and chitosan may improve quality and shelf life of strawberries. Edible coatings protect perishable food products from deterioration and act as a protective cover (Atress, 2010).

Pectin is present in the cell walls of many fruits and vegetables; chitosan is a major component of and exhibits antifungal properties; and pullulan provides extracellular support.

A team of researchers from Mexico discovered that EACs incorporated with sodium benzoate and potassium sorbate reduced fruit softening, reduced microbial growth, preserved the color, flavor and texture of strawberries, and increased the of from six to 15 days.

More information: View the Journal of Food Science abstract here: onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10 … -3841.12938/abstract

Journal information: Journal of Food Science

Provided by Institute of Food Technologists

Citation: Edible coatings may increase quality and shelf life of strawberries (2015, August 18) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-08-edible-coatings-quality-shelf-life.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Video: Can we save the strawberries?
8 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

TBT, PFAS and Pesticides (Sample Analysis Budgets)

20 hours ago

How to remove epoxy resin from diesel fuel? A/B extraction? Distill?

Sep 9, 2024

Where can I find chemistry experiments that are accurately described with the Dirac equation?

Sep 9, 2024

Hybridisation of SO3

Sep 9, 2024

Chemically regenerating my auto's catalytic converter?

Sep 5, 2024

Is Sylcap 284 as permeable as Sylgard 184?

Aug 28, 2024

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)