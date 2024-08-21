The Journal of Food Science is a peer-reviewed scientific journal that was established in 1936 and is published by John Wiley & Sons on behalf of the Institute of Food Technologists in Chicago, Illinois. From 1996 to 2005, it was ranked eighth among impact in scientific journals publishing food science and technology. The journal was founded in 1936 as Food Research with Fred W. Tanner (University of Illinois at Urbana–Champaign) as editor in chief. Published bimonthly by Garrard Press, it was a publication that dealt with food science and technology research. The first issue had nine articles in it. By the end of 1936, 55 papers were published. In 1950, Food Research was purchased by the Institute of Food Technologists and Zoltan I. Kertesz was named Editor-In-Chief in 1951. Kertesz and most of his successors also served as editors of Food Technology, the Institute s magazine founded in 1947. He was replaced by Martin S. Peterson in July 1952, who served until December 1960. George F. Stewart (University of California, Davis) took over in January 1961, renaming Food Research to it current name. He was succeeded by Walter M. Urbain in July 1966. Ernest J. Briskey edited from June

Publisher Institute of Food Technologists Country United States History 1936-present Website http://www.wiley.com/bw/journal.asp?ref=0022-1147 Impact factor 1.489 (2008)

