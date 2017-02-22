The Institute of Food Technologists or IFT is an international, non-profit professional organization for the advancement of food science and technology. It is the largest food science organization in the world, encompassing almost 18,000 members worldwide as of 2012. It is referred to as "THE Society of Food Science and Technology." Its current president is Roger Clemens of E.T. Horn Company. As food technology grew from the individual family farm to the factory level, including the slaughterhouse for meat and poultry processing, the cannery for canned foods, and bakeries for bread, the need to have personnel trained for the food industry did also. Literature such as Upton Sinclair's The Jungle in 1906 about slaughterhouse operations would be a factor in the establishment of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) later that year.

Science shows cheese can make wine taste better

A new scientific study shows that eating cheese may actually increase how much someone likes the wine they are drinking. The study, published in the October issue of the Journal of Food Science, used a new sensory evaluation ...

Oct 19, 2016

The science behind beer and food pairings

Beer isn't just for nuts and pretzels anymore. You can now find the perfect brew to accompany your favorite food, whether it's picnic fare or haute cuisine, according to one of the nation's top brewmasters.

Jul 21, 2016

How dark chocolate is processed

This month's column will continue the theme of "How Is It Processed?" The column will focus on dark chocolate. The botanical name for the cacao tree is Theobroma cacao, which literally means "food of the Gods." Dark chocolate ...

Apr 28, 2016

New use for passion fruit seeds discovered

The passion fruit is used around the world in juices, salads, syrups and even ice cream.  A team of researchers from the University of Sao Paulo, Brazil have discovered that the passion fruit seed oils, which are typically ...

Dec 17, 2015

Carob kibble—a sweet and healthy natural ingredient

Healthier diets usually mean eliminating sweets, but now there's a way consumers can essentially have their cake and eat it too—while also getting nutrient benefits. The ingredient is called carob kibble which comes from ...

Nov 19, 2015

