October 15, 2015

Natural antioxidants show promise for use in preservation of meat and meat products

by Institute of Food Technologists

Antioxidants are often added to fresh and processed meat and meat products to prevent lipid oxidation (decomposition), stop the development of off-flavors, and improve color stability.

Recently food manufacturers have moved towards using natural antioxidants such as plant extracts, herbs, spices and essential oils, instead of synthetic ones in order to meet consumer demand for more natural products. In a new review article in Comprehensive Reviews in Food Science and Food Safety, published by the Institute of Food Technologists (IFT), authors from authors from Punjab Agricultural University in India looked at numerous studies to identify 27 natural ingredients that can be used as antioxidants in meat and .

Following is a chart that shows 10 of the more well-known and the type of meat they can be used to preserve.

See the complete chart and read the article in Comprehensive Reviews in Food Science and Food Safety here: onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10 … -4337.12156/abstract

Provided by Institute of Food Technologists

