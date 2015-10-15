October 15, 2015

Exotic berry skin and pulp found to have high antioxidants levels

by Institute of Food Technologists

The exotic Ceylon gooseberry fruit is an attractive purple berry that is produced in the southwest tropics of Brazil and is often used in jams and drinks and also sold as a fresh fruit. The authors of a recent study in the Journal of Food Science, published by the Institute of Food Technologists (IFT), discovered that gooseberry skin and pulp contained higher antioxidant activity than other berries such as blueberries and cranberries.

Gooseberries contains high levels of phytochemicals, which have been reported in several studies to prevent oxidative stress that can cause cancer and heart disease. Gooseberry skin could potentially be a source of natural colorants and antioxidants for use in food manufacturing.

The researchers from the department of , food engineering school, Campinas State University in Brazil were the first to study the nutritional composition and of the gooseberry fruit.

More information: Read the Journal of Food Science abstract here onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10 … -3841.12978/abstract

Journal information: Journal of Food Science

Provided by Institute of Food Technologists

Citation: Exotic berry skin and pulp found to have high antioxidants levels (2015, October 15) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-10-exotic-berry-skin-pulp-high.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Langsat peel a potential source of natural antioxidants
23 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

TBT, PFAS and Pesticides (Sample Analysis Budgets)

23 hours ago

How to remove epoxy resin from diesel fuel? A/B extraction? Distill?

Sep 9, 2024

Where can I find chemistry experiments that are accurately described with the Dirac equation?

Sep 9, 2024

Hybridisation of SO3

Sep 9, 2024

Chemically regenerating my auto's catalytic converter?

Sep 5, 2024

Is Sylcap 284 as permeable as Sylgard 184?

Aug 28, 2024

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)