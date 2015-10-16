October 16, 2015

Suomi NPP satellite spots formation of second Southern Pacific tropical cyclone

by Rob Gutro, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite saw Tropical Storm 02P on Oct. 16 at 0220 UTC near Fiji. Credit: NASA/NRL/NOAA

Tropical Storm 02P developed about 300 miles away from Fiji as NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite captured a visible image of the storm.

The Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) instrument aboard NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite saw Tropical Storm 02P on October 16 at 0220 (Oct. 15 at 10:20 p.m. EDT). The visible-light VIIRS image showed a band of thunderstorms southwest to southeast of the center of circulation.

On October 16, 2015 at 5 a.m. EDT/0900 UTC, the center of Tropical Storm 02P was located near latitude 13.1 South and longitude 177.1 East. The storm is about 309 nautical miles north-northwest of Suva, Fiji and moving south-southwest at 10 knots (11.5 mph/18.5 kph). Maximum sustained winds were near 35 knots (40 mph/62 kph).

02P is moving southwest and is expected to strengthen a little over the next day before running into . The wind shear is expected to weaken it to a remnant low pressure area in a couple of days.

Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

More from Earth Sciences

