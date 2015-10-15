October 15, 2015

Satellite sees wind shear battering Tropical Depression Nora

by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

Satellite sees wind shear battering Tropical Depression Nora
NOAA's GOES-West satellite captured an infrared image of Tropical Depression Nora at 10 a.m. EDT on Oct. 15 that showed the thunderstorms were in a band east of the center of circulation. Credit: NASA/NOAA GOES Project

An infrared satellite image of Tropical Depression Nora taken early on October 15 showed the storm was still holding together south of Hawaii, despite strong wind shear.

NOAA's GOES-West satellite captured an infrared image of Tropical Depression Nora at 1800 UTC (10 a.m. EDT) that showed strong from the southwest continued pushing the clouds and showers east of the center. The was blowing at a speed between 30 and 40 knots (34 to 46 mph /55 to 74 kph). The GOES image, created by the NASA-NOAA GOES Project at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland showed the thunderstorms were in a band east of the center of circulation.

At 5 a.m. EDT (0900 UTC) on October 15, 2015, Nora's maximum sustained winds were near 30 mph (45 kph). It was centered near latitude 16.1 north and longitude 151.9 west. That's about 325 miles (525 km) southeast of Hilo, Hawaii. The depression was moving toward the northwest near 7 mph (11 kph) and is expected to continue in that direction until later in the day when Nora is forecast to take a more westerly track.

NOAA's Central Pacific Hurricane Center expects Nora to become a remnant low pressure area later in the day today, October 15, 2015.

Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

Citation: Satellite sees wind shear battering Tropical Depression Nora (2015, October 15) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-10-satellite-battering-tropical-depression-nora.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Suomi NPP gets an infrared look at Tropical Storm Nora
27 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)