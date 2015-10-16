October 16, 2015

Suomi NPP satellite sees Tropical Storm Champi affecting Guam

by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite sees Tropical Storm Champi affecting Guam
NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite saw Tropical Storm Champi on October 16 at 0409 (12:09 a.m. EDT) over Guam. Credit: Credit: NASA/NRL/NOAA

Tropical Storm Champi was over Guam and the Marianas Islands when NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite captured a visible image of the storm. On October 16, Champi was moving farther away from Saipan and Tinian in a westerly direction.

The Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) instrument aboard NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite saw Tropical Storm Champi on October 16 at 0409 (12:09 a.m. EDT). The visible-light VIIRS image showed strongest thunderstorms associated with the tropical cyclone were in the storm's western quadrant and over Guam. Guam is a U.S. island territory in Micronesia, in the Western Pacific.

On October 16, 2015 at 5 a.m. EDT/0900 UTC, the center of Tropical Storm Champi was located near latitude 15.8 north and longitude 144.7 west. The storm is about 127 nautical miles (146 miles/235 km) north of Saipan and moving west at 17 knots (19.5 mph/31.4 kph). Maximum sustained winds were near 60 knots (69 mph/111 kph).

The National Weather Service in Guam continued its warning for Rota, Tinian and Saipan. For updated forecasts for Guam, visit the National Weather Service website: http://www.prh.noaa.gov/pr/guam/.

The Joint Typhoon Warning Center forecast calls for Champi to move in a west-northwesterly direction and curve to the north-northeast and then northeast by October 20, taking it just east of the island of Iwo To, Japan.

Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

Citation: Suomi NPP satellite sees Tropical Storm Champi affecting Guam (2015, October 16) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-10-suomi-npp-satellite-tropical-storm_1.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Suomi NPP satellite sees Tropical Storm Champi near northern Marianas Islands
19 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)