October 15, 2015

Suomi NPP satellite sees Tropical Storm Champi near northern Marianas Islands

by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite sees Tropical Storm Champi near northern Marianas Islands
NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite saw Tropical Storm Champi on October 15 at 0247 (Oct. 14 at 10:47 p.m. EDT) near the Northern Marianas Islands. Credit: NASA/NRL/NOAA

NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite spotted Tropical Storm Champi dealing with wind shear in the Northwestern Pacific Ocean. A Tropical Storm Warning is currently in effect for the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

The Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) instrument aboard NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite saw Tropical Storm Champi on October 15 at 0247 (Oct. 14 at 10:47 p.m. EDT). The visible-light VIIRS image showed strongest thunderstorms associated with the tropical cyclone were located east-southeast of the low-level center of circulation. The storm was being affected by northeasterly vertical near 20 knots (23 mph/37 kph).

On October 15, 2015 at 11 a.m. EDT/1500 UTC, the center of Tropical Storm Champi was located near latitude 16.0 north and longitude 148.8 west. The storm is about 218 nautical miles (250.9 miles/403.7 km) northeast of Saipan and moving west at 16 knots (18.4 mph/29.6 kph). Maximum sustained winds were near 50 knots (57.5 mph/92.6 kph). The National Weather Service in Guam noted that satellite data indicate that force winds extend outward up to 150 miles south of the center and up to 115 miles north of the center.

The National Weather Service in Guam has issued a tropical storm warning for Rota, Tinian, Saipan, Alamagan, Pagan and Agrihan. In addition, a typhoon watch was in effect for Agrihan, Pagan and Alamagan. For updated forecasts for Guam, visit the National Weather Service website: http://www.prh.noaa.gov/pr/guam/.

The Joint Typhoon Warning Center forecast calls for Champi to pass to the north of Guam on October 16 and curve to the north-northeast and then northeast by October 20, taking it away from Japan.

Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

