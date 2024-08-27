August 27, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Wood charcoal reveals the existence of a variety of woody plants around early millet sites

by Science China Press

Wood charcoal reveals the existence of a variety of woody plants around early millet sites and people started pruning, protecting and managing Prunus fruit trees as early as 8000 yr BP.
(a) percentages of the woody plants; (b) tree-ring curvature of main woods; (W), (M), and (S) represent weakly, moderately, and strongly curved rings. Credit: Science China Press

A study led by Hui Shen, Keliang Zhao, Xinying Zhou, Xiaoqiang Li from the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology, Chinese Academy of Sciences, and Zhenwei Qiu from the National Museum of China has reconstructed how early millet farmers explored and shaped local woody plants, and the protection and management of Prunus fruit trees to acquire more food resources since the year 8000 BCE.

The paper is published in the journal Science China Earth Sciences.

Wood charcoal identification at Xinglong revealed a variety of woody plants, including Prunus, Populus, Ulmus, Acer, Juniperus, Rhamnus, and Tamarix, showing the presence of large-scale woodland distributions around the site. The abundance of Prunus likely correlates with the importance of fleshy fruits at ancient Xinglong.

On the basis of the habitats of identified plants, Xinglong people appear to have made full use of available wood resources, including riparian woodlands, shrubs on sunny slopes, and sparse forests in mountain valleys. Populus and Ulmus were the main sources of fuel. During 8000–7000 BCE, the warm and humid climate promoted the emergence of Acer, Juniper, Tamarix, and Rhamnus plants, and the expansion of riparian Populus woodland, contributing to the increased harvesting of poplar woods.

The measurement of tree-ring curvature indicates that people mainly collected trunks or large branches of Ulmus, Populus, Acer, and Juniperus plants. Meanwhile, the Xinglong people probably had mastered the knowledge of how to protect and manage Prunus woodlands via pruning and increasing the cutting of nonfruit trees to increase , demonstrating the active response and adaptation of early millet cultivators to their environments.

More information: Hui Shen et al, Wood use and forest management by Neolithic millet farmers at the Xinglong site, northern China, Science China Earth Sciences (2024). DOI: 10.1007/s11430-023-1330-6

Journal information: Science China Earth Sciences

Provided by Science China Press

Citation: Wood charcoal reveals the existence of a variety of woody plants around early millet sites (2024, August 27) retrieved 27 August 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-08-wood-charcoal-reveals-variety-woody.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Mozambique forest stores huge amounts of carbon: Laser technique puts new value on miombo woodlands
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

A very puzzling rock or a pallasite / mesmosiderite or a nothing burger

Aug 14, 2024

M6.8 and M6.3 east of Mindanao, Philippines

Aug 13, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)