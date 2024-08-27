Science China Earth Sciences is cosponsored by the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the National Natural Science Foundation of China, and published by Science China Press. This academic journal is committed to publishing high-quality, original results in both basic and applied research. Science China Earth Sciences is published in both print and electronic editions. Coverage includes research papers reporting on important original results in all areas of earth sciences; reviews summarizing representative results and achievements in a particular topic or an area; commentary on the current state of research, and advice on new research directions.

Publisher Science China Press Website http://www.springer.com/earth+sciences+and+geography/journal/11430

