August 27, 2024

Scientists create ultracompact polarization-entangled photon sources for miniaturized quantum devices

by Light Publishing Center, Changchun Institute of Optics, Fine Mechanics And Physics, CAS

Generation of polarization-entangled photon pairs in 3R-WS2. Credit: eLight (2024). DOI: 10.1186/s43593-024-00074-6

Scientists have created an ultra-thin light source that emits pairs of polarization-entangled photons. These specially correlated photons hold promise for future quantum technologies, including ultra-secure communication, powerful computation, and high-precision measurements. This light source is particularly small, pure, efficient, and versatile.

The research is published in the journal eLight.

Entangled photons share a unique connection. By measuring one photon's properties, scientists can instantly determine the properties of its entangled partner, regardless of distance. This has the potential to revolutionize fields like communication, computation and metrology.

The new is made from a special material called 3R-WS2 and is hundreds of times thinner than a . This material allows the light source to be miniaturized and integrated into future quantum photonic circuits.

The researchers achieved this breakthrough by carefully selecting a material with the right properties. The material needs to be able to efficiently generate entangled photons and have a well-defined internal structure. The researchers have identified the rule of material selection for polarization entanglement, facilitating the search for other potential quantum materials with superior performance.

This research represents a step forward in developing practical quantum technologies. By creating smaller, more efficient sources of entangled , scientists are bringing quantum technology closer to reality.

More information: Jiangang Feng et al, Polarization-entangled photon-pair source with van der Waals 3R-WS2 crystal, eLight (2024). DOI: 10.1186/s43593-024-00074-6

Journal information: eLight

Provided by Light Publishing Center, Changchun Institute of Optics, Fine Mechanics And Physics, CAS

1 shares

