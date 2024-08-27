Scientists create ultracompact polarization-entangled photon sources for miniaturized quantum devices

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies . Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

Generation of polarization-entangled photon pairs in 3R-WS 2 . Credit: eLight (2024). DOI: 10.1186/s43593-024-00074-6

Scientists have created an ultra-thin light source that emits pairs of polarization-entangled photons. These specially correlated photons hold promise for future quantum technologies, including ultra-secure communication, powerful computation, and high-precision measurements. This light source is particularly small, pure, efficient, and versatile.

The research is published in the journal eLight.

Entangled photons share a unique connection. By measuring one photon's properties, scientists can instantly determine the properties of its entangled partner, regardless of distance. This phenomenon has the potential to revolutionize fields like communication, computation and metrology.

The new light source is made from a special material called 3R-WS 2 and is hundreds of times thinner than a human hair. This material allows the light source to be miniaturized and integrated into future quantum photonic circuits.

The researchers achieved this breakthrough by carefully selecting a material with the right properties. The material needs to be able to efficiently generate entangled photons and have a well-defined internal structure. The researchers have identified the rule of material selection for polarization entanglement, facilitating the search for other potential quantum materials with superior performance.

This research represents a step forward in developing practical quantum technologies. By creating smaller, more efficient sources of entangled photons, scientists are bringing quantum technology closer to reality.

More information: Jiangang Feng et al, Polarization-entangled photon-pair source with van der Waals 3R-WS2 crystal, eLight (2024). DOI: 10.1186/s43593-024-00074-6 Journal information: eLight

Provided by Light Publishing Center, Changchun Institute of Optics, Fine Mechanics And Physics, CAS