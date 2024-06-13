June 13, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Liquid crystal source of photon pairs opens path to new generation of quantum sources

by Max Planck Institute for the Science of Light

A liquid crystal source of photon pairs
Setup for the generation of photon pairs at the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Light. Credit: Tanya Chekhova

Spontaneous parametric down-conversion (SPDC), as a source of entangled photons, is of great interest for quantum physics and quantum technology, but so far it could be only implemented in solids.

Researchers at the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Light (MPL) and Jozef Stefan Institute in Ljubljana, Slovenia, have demonstrated, for the first time, SPDC in a liquid crystal. The results, published in Nature, open a path to a new generation of quantum sources: efficient and tunable.

The splitting of a single photon in two is one of the most useful tools in quantum photonics. It can create entangled photon pairs, single photons, squeezed light, and even more complicated states of light which are essential for optical quantum technologies. This process is known as (SPDC).

SPDC is deeply linked to central symmetry. This is the symmetry with respect to a point—for instance, a square is centrally symmetric but a triangle is not. In its very essence—a splitting of one photon in two—SPDC breaks the central symmetry. Therefore, it is only possible in crystals whose elementary cell is centrally asymmetric. SPDC cannot happen in ordinary liquids or gases, because these materials are isotropic.

A liquid crystal source of photon pairs
Prof. Maria Chekhova, Head of Research Group 'Quantum Radiation' in her lab at the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Light. Credit: Tanya Chekhova

Recently, however, researchers have discovered liquid crystals that have a different structure, the so-called ferroelectric nematic liquid crystals. Despite being fluidic, these materials feature strong central symmetry breaking. Their molecules are elongated, asymmetric and, most importantly, they can be re-oriented by external electric field.

Re-orientation of molecules changes the polarization of the generated photon pairs, as well as the generation rate. Given a proper packaging, a sample of such material can be a very useful device because it produces photon pairs efficiently, can be easily tuned with electric field, and can be integrated into more complex devices.

Using the samples prepared in Jozef Stefan Institute (Ljubljana, Slovenia) from a ferroelectric nematic liquid crystal synthesized by Merck Electronics KGaA, researchers at the Max-Planck Institute for the Science of Light have implemented SPDC, for the first time, in a .

The efficiency of entangled photons generation is as high as in the best nonlinear crystals, such as , of similar thickness. By applying an electric field of just a few volts, they were able to switch the generation of on and off, as well as to change the polarization properties of these pairs. This discovery starts a new generation of quantum light sources: flexible, tunable, and efficient.

More information: Vitaliy Sultanov et al, Tunable entangled photon-pair generation in a liquid crystal, Nature (2024). DOI: 10.1038/s41586-024-07543-5

Journal information: Nature

Provided by Max Planck Institute for the Science of Light

Citation: Liquid crystal source of photon pairs opens path to new generation of quantum sources (2024, June 13) retrieved 13 June 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-06-liquid-crystal-source-photon-pairs.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Generating entangled photons with nonlinear metasurfaces
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Interference of two ultra short laser pulses

Jun 5, 2024

Prism Spectrometer Objective: Optics Question

May 29, 2024

Viewing 1k x 1k slab of desert sand during extreme cold/hot temps?

May 22, 2024

How to narrow a beam to 1 mm diameter?

May 17, 2024

Questions about the Paraxial region for a single spherical surface

May 12, 2024

Collimation of a Gaussian beam

May 10, 2024

More from Optics

Load comments (0)