August 27, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Towards a large materials model for AI-driven materials discovery

by Science China Press

Towards large materials model for AI-driven materials discovery
(a) A feasible route for developing large materials models capable of describing the structure-property relationship of materials. The universal materials model of DeepH accepts an arbitrary material structure as input and generates the corresponding DFT Hamiltonian, enabling straightforward derivation of various material properties. (b) Working principle of DeepH, which learns and predicts DFT Hamiltonian matrix blocks separately based on local-structure information. Credit: Science China Press

Following the success of large language models, the concept of large materials models as deep-learning computational models for materials design has attracted great interest. Nevertheless, the task of acquiring large materials models appears to be quite challenging, given the inherent complexity of the structure-property relationship in materials.

A research team from Tsinghua University, led by Prof. Yong Xu and Prof. Wenhui Duan, sought to overcome this challenge by developing large materials models using the deep-learning density functional theory Hamiltonian (DeepH) method.

Density functional theory (DFT) has emerged as a highly valuable first-principles approach for computational materials design and is one of the most popular methods in computational materials science. The DFT Hamiltonian serves as a fundamental quantity in DFT computations, enabling the straightforward derivation of all other physical quantities, including , , band structure, physical responses, etc.

The team's work is published in the journal Science Bulletin.

While the DeepH method has been widely applied to study specific materials, developing a universal materials model of DeepH capable of handling diverse material structures across most elements of the periodic table remains elusive. DeepH leverages prior knowledge of physics to enhance its model performance.

  • Towards large materials model for AI-driven materials discovery
    Mean absolute error (MAE)s of the predicted DFT Hamiltonian averaged for each element, showing high prediction accuracy at the level of meV. Credit: Science China Press
  • Towards a large materials model for AI-driven materials discovery
    Testing the universal materials model by comparing DFT-calculated and DeepH-predicted band structures and electric susceptibilities χ as a function of frequency ω for representative test materials (with MAE ranks of ~20%, ~40% ~60% and ~80%). The corresponding material structures are displayed in the insets. Credit: Science China Press

The prior knowledge includes the fundamental principle of equivariance as well as the "quantum nearsightedness principle." The latter principle states that local quantities, such as the DFT Hamiltonian, can be determined by the neighboring chemical environment rather than the entire material structure, ensuring good transferrability of DeepH models. Compared to specific materials models, developing a universal materials model of DeepH represents a grand challenge in terms of the method's generalizability and robustness.

The research team first established a large database of DFT, comprising computational data of over 10,000 material structures. Based on this materials database and an improved DeepH method (DeepH-2), researchers created a universal materials model of DeepH capable of handling diverse elemental compositions and material structures, achieving remarkable accuracy in predicting material properties. The model's robustness was demonstrated by accurately predicting of complicated test material structures.

This work not only demonstrates the concept of DeepH's universal materials but also lays the groundwork for developing large materials models, opening up significant opportunities for advancing artificial intelligence-driven materials discovery.

More information: Yuxiang Wang et al, Universal materials model of deep-learning density functional theory Hamiltonian, Science Bulletin (2024). DOI: 10.1016/j.scib.2024.06.011

Provided by Science China Press

Citation: Towards a large materials model for AI-driven materials discovery (2024, August 27) retrieved 27 August 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-08-large-materials-ai-driven-discovery.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Novel machine learning-based cluster analysis method that leverages target material property
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Is Sylcap 284 as permeable as Sylgard 184?

22 hours ago

Mouth heating up after eating biscuits

Aug 25, 2024

How to remove epoxy resin from diesel fuel? A/B extraction? Distill?

Aug 23, 2024

What is this clay and rubberish metarial?

Aug 22, 2024

Looking for a chemical with a boiling point between 10C and 50C

Aug 21, 2024

Do I Have Micro Plastics In My Filtered Water?

Aug 21, 2024

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)