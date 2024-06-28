June 28, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Researchers develop AI technology to predict yield strength of metals

by Pohang University of Science and Technology

The future of metals research with artificial intelligence
Schematic of grain boundary sliding and experimental validation and model comparison for various iron-based alloys. Credit: POSTECH

A research team has developed an optimal artificial intelligence model to predict the yield strength of various metals, effectively addressing traditional cost and time limitations. This research has been published in the online edition of Acta Materialia.

Yield strength is the point at which a material, such as a metal, begins to deform under external stress. In materials engineering, accurately predicting yield strength is crucial for developing and enhancing structural stability. However, predicting this property involves considering numerous variables such as and types of impurities in the material and typically requires extensive experimentation over prolonged periods to gather data.

To address this, the Hall-Petch equation which establishes the relationship between a material's yield strength and its grain size, is commonly used. However, it has limitations in accurately predicting the yield strength of new materials, considering their specific characteristics and various environmental conditions such as temperature and strain rate.

In this study, the team led by Professor Hyoung Seop Kim from the Graduate Institute of Ferrous & Eco Materials Technology and the Department of Materials Science and Engineering and Jeong Ah Lee, a Ph.D. candidate, from the Department of Materials Science and Engineering, in recent collaboration with Professor Figueiredo from Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais's Department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering in Brazil, combined physical theory with artificial intelligence (AI) techniques to enhance accuracy while reducing the cost and time needed to predict yield strength.

They developed a that applies the mechanism of "grain boundary sliding," which describes how particles within a material move against each other, along with a machine learning algorithm to predict yield strength.

First, the team employed a black-box model to analyze the impact of various material properties on yield strength. They then developed a white-box model with clear inputs and outputs to enhance the precision of yield strength predictions.

The team validated their model using a variety of iron-based alloys that were not part of the training data for the yield strength prediction model. The results demonstrated that the model was highly accurate with an average absolute error of 7.79 MPa compared to the actual yield strength even when predicting on untrained data.

Professor Hyoung Seop Kim of POSTECH said, "We have developed a general-purpose AI model that can accurately predict the yield of different types of metals and under various experimental conditions." He added, "We will continue to actively utilize AI technology to make significant advances in research."

More information: Jeong Ah Lee et al, Unveiling yield strength of metallic materials using physics-enhanced machine learning under diverse experimental conditions, Acta Materialia (2024). DOI: 10.1016/j.actamat.2024.120046

Journal information: Acta Materialia

Provided by Pohang University of Science and Technology

Citation: Researchers develop AI technology to predict yield strength of metals (2024, June 28) retrieved 28 June 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-06-ai-technology-yield-strength-metals.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Synchrotron analyses could be used to fast-track the development of novel high-strength steel designs
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Gibbs energy for Lithiation in Lithium batteries

8 hours ago

Diamond oxidation -- covalent bonds

Jun 26, 2024

Astatine's Interactions with Ion Exchange and Chromatography Resins

Jun 26, 2024

Reaction energy for a Lithium Iron Phosphate battery

Jun 25, 2024

Empirical approach for predicting mass spectra

Jun 23, 2024

Reaction Rate experiment: Potassium Permanganate and Hydrogen Peroxide

Jun 21, 2024

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)