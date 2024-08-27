August 27, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

The deadly cost of workplace rudeness: Study highlight adverse effects on team performance

by Allison Alsup, University of Florida

rudeness
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

Teams from the University of Florida, Indiana University, and other universities across the U.S. and Israel recently conducted five eye-opening studies about rudeness, uncovering that even mild instances of this behavior can significantly impair employees' performance. This could have potentially life-threatening consequences in critical fields like health care.

The research is published in the Journal of Applied Psychology.

"Many workplaces treat rudeness as a minor interpersonal issue," said Amir Erez, Ph.D., W.A. McGriff, III Professor at the University of Florida Warrington College of Business. "Our research shows that it's a major threat to productivity and even safety. Organizations should treat it as such."

Erez and his fellow researchers evaluated teams in various settings (including a medical simulation) and found that exposure to rude behavior dramatically reduced team functioning. Surprisingly, the impact of rudeness was disproportionate to its intensity. In one study, relatively mild rude comments from an external source accounted for 44% of the variance in medical teams' performance quality.

The studies also discovered that rudeness functions as a social threat, triggering defensive responses in team members. This causes individuals to become less prosocial and more selfish, hindering the cooperation and coordination essential for effective teamwork. Specifically, teams exposed to rudeness showed reduced information sharing and workload sharing, which are two critical components of team performance. In medical settings, this translates to poorer execution of lifesaving procedures.

"Our research helps us understand the effect rudeness can have on team dynamics, especially in urgent, intense situations like in ," said Jake Gale, Ph.D., an assistant professor of management at the Indiana University Kelley School of Business Indianapolis.

"By understanding how rudeness triggers self-focused behaviors and impairs communication, we're not just advancing academic knowledge; we're uncovering insights that could save lives. It's a powerful reminder that the way we interact with each other has real-world consequences, especially in critical situations."

While the findings show that rudeness in the medical field could have deadly effects on patients, rudeness can also have severe implications for teams across various industries. Whether the rudeness comes from supervisors, colleagues, or even customers, it degrades team cooperation and coordination, leading to consistently negative impacts on team outcomes.

With this in mind, the researchers recommend that organizations seek to implement solutions that help teams prepare for dealing with perceived threatening situations like . Training aimed at building team member resilience and mindfulness, for example, may better prepare employees for dealing with these situations.

"As our understanding of workplace dynamics evolves, our research underscores a : in the quest for high-performing teams, sometimes the smallest courtesies can make the biggest difference," Erez said.

More information: Jake Gale et al, Rudeness and team performance: Adverse effects via member social value orientation and coordinative team processes., Journal of Applied Psychology (2024). DOI: 10.1037/apl0001213

Journal information: Journal of Applied Psychology

Provided by University of Florida

Citation: The deadly cost of workplace rudeness: Study highlight adverse effects on team performance (2024, August 27) retrieved 27 August 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-08-deadly-workplace-rudeness-highlight-adverse.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

The outsized impacts of rudeness in the workplace
25 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

History of Railroad Safety - Spotlight on current derailments

Aug 25, 2024

Why do I think (guitar) G-strings sound out-of-tune?

Aug 25, 2024

Why are ABBA so popular?

Aug 25, 2024

Biographies, history, personal accounts

Aug 24, 2024

Talent Worthy of Wider Recognition

Aug 24, 2024

Cover songs versus the original track, which ones are better?

Aug 24, 2024

More from Art, Music, History, and Linguistics

Load comments (0)