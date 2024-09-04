The University of Florida (UF) was established in 1853 as a public university in Gainesville, Florida. UF has an enrollment of over 51,000 undergraduate, graduate and professional students. UF is rated 49th in U.S. Universities by U.S. News and World Report 2009. UF has notable rankings for its School of Medicine, School of Engineering, College of Veterinary Medicine, College of Pubic Health and Health Professions and College of Pharmacy.

More pets relinquished to shelters due to housing insecurity

Housing policies may be becoming more pet inclusive, but housing insecurity is getting worse, finds a new study that examined the housing issues that led to owners turning their pets over to an animal shelter.

Veterinary medicine

Aug 2, 2024

Study reveals environmental impact of artificial sweeteners

The human body's inability to break down sucralose, an artificial sweetener found in many zero-calorie food and drink products, is well established by scientific research. The compound is so stable that it escapes wastewater ...

Environment

Jul 8, 2024

