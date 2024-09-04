The University of Florida (UF) was established in 1853 as a public university in Gainesville, Florida. UF has an enrollment of over 51,000 undergraduate, graduate and professional students. UF is rated 49th in U.S. Universities by U.S. News and World Report 2009. UF has notable rankings for its School of Medicine, School of Engineering, College of Veterinary Medicine, College of Pubic Health and Health Professions and College of Pharmacy.

Address Gainesville, FL 32611 Website http://www.ufl.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Florida

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

