July 15, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Solar energy-driven H₂O₂ photosynthesis from water and oxygen using Ba-implanted ordered carbon nitride

by Chinese Academy of Sciences

Solar energy-driven H2O2 photosynthesis from water and oxygen using Ba-implanted ordered carbon nitride
Photocatalytic H2O2 production by using only water and oxygen as ingredients is an attractive and sustainable strategy to replace traditional anthraquinone process. Using a BaCl2-mediated in-plane polymerization strategy, researchers synthesized a novel Ba-implanted graphitic carbon nitride photocatalyst with unique highly ordered nanorod structures, which demonstrated a boosted photocatalytic H2O2-evolution rate. This innovation paves the way for greener and more efficient H2O2 production process. Credit: Chinese Journal of Catalysis

H2O2, a green oxidant and clean fuel, is in high demand across chemical industries, environmental treatments, and even aerospace. However, traditional production methods rely on energy-intensive processes that are not environmentally friendly. Scientists have been seeking a greener alternative, and semiconductor photocatalysis using solar energy to drive chemical reactions has emerged as a promising solution.

To date, various photocatalysts, such as TiO2, BiVO4, metal-organic complexes and organic polymers, have been explored for H2O2 photosynthesis. Cost-effective graphitic carbon nitride (g-C3N4) has caught widespread attention in H2O2 photosynthesis due to its elemental abundance, high structure stability and appropriate band structure.

However, the H2O2 production efficiency of traditional g-C3N4 is severely limited due to poor crystallinity and selectivity in two-electron oxygen reduction reaction (2e--ORR). Therefore, improving the in-plane crystallinity of bulk g-C3N4 is greatly requisite to sufficiently trigger oxygen reduction reaction for efficient photocatalytic H2O2 production.

Recently, a research team led by Prof. Yaorong Su from Shenzhen Technology University, China, ingeniously overcomes these obstacles. They developed a new type of photocatalyst, in-plane highly ordered g-C3N4 nanorods with barium (Ba) atoms implanted. This innovation not only enhances the in-plane crystallinity but also induces a highly selective 2e--ORR, which is the key to efficient H2O2 production.

The Ba-implanted nanorods work their magic by altering the way oxygen molecules (O2) interact with the photocatalyst. Instead of the typical side-on binding that favors water production, the Ba atoms encourage a more favorable end-on binding. This change significantly reduces the possibility of O-O bond breaking, effectively suppressing the competing four-electron reaction and boosting the production of H2O2.

An outstanding 6.1 times increase in H2O2 production rate compared to the original g-C3N4 was achieved. This breakthrough not only optimizes the photocatalytic process of -driven H2O2 photosynthesis but also opens up new possibilities for designing efficient catalysts for solar-to-fuel conversion, bringing us closer to a sustainable future.

This work was published in the Chinese Journal of Catalysis.

More information: Aiyun Meng et al, Towards highly-selective H2O2 photosynthesis: In-plane highly ordered carbon nitride nanorods with Ba atoms implantation, Chinese Journal of Catalysis (2024). DOI: 10.1016/S1872-2067(24)60008-2

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences

Citation: Solar energy-driven H₂O₂ photosynthesis from water and oxygen using Ba-implanted ordered carbon nitride (2024, July 15) retrieved 15 July 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-07-solar-energy-driven-h8322o8322-photosynthesis.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

A covalent organic framework for photosynthesis of hydrogen peroxide with high quantum efficiency
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Trying to understand alveolar surface tension

Jul 14, 2024

Hydrochloric Acid, NaOH, and English Ivy

Jul 11, 2024

Endothermic crystallization

Jul 8, 2024

Storing chemicals on my balcony (storing in changing temps)

Jul 2, 2024

Order of Reactions occurring in aqueous solutions

Jun 30, 2024

Gibbs energy for Lithiation in Lithium batteries

Jun 28, 2024

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)