A covalent organic framework for photosynthesis of hydrogen peroxide with high quantum efficiency

Inspired by the inherent merits and pitfalls of C 3 N 4 , a novel structural design strategy was proposed by assembling heptazine motifs into crystalline 2D covalent heptazine frameworks. The resultant materials exhibit an ultrahigh H 2 O 2 production rate of 11986 μmol h–1 g–1 (52 times higher than that of pristine C 3 N 4 ) and an AQY of 38% at 420 nm. Impressively, a rarely attainable H 2 O 2 concentration of over 59 mM was also achieved after a long time reaction. Credit: Chinese Journal of Catalysis

H 2 O 2 is not only a green oxidant that is widely used in environmental remediation, industrial synthesis, and medical healthcare, etc., but also an emerging energy carrier with a high energy density comparable to compressed H 2 .

At present, anthraquinone oxidation is still the primary route for large-scale H 2 O 2 production, which requires a high energy input and creates a lot of harmful pollutants. As an alternative, photosynthesis of H 2 O 2 from water and O 2 has been considered as a green, safe, and energy-saving strategy for sustainable H 2 O 2 production, and has attracted growing interest over the past years.

However, the photocatalytic efficiency is still far from meeting the practical requirements. The exploration of efficient semiconductor photocatalysts with superior optoelectronic properties is the key to achieving desirable photocatalytic performance.

Among many candidates, carbon nitride (C 3 N 4 ) has been the main research focus for photocatalytic H 2 O 2 synthesis. Specially, the heptazine units in C 3 N 4 play a critical role of active sites to facilitate the selective oxygen reduction.

Moreover, the metal-free nature of C 3 N 4 could also protect the generated H 2 O 2 from fast decomposition caused by transition-metal sites like in inorganic semiconductors. However, C 3 N 4 photocatalysts usually suffer from narrow light absorption and fast charge recombination due to insufficient conjugation, leading to unsatisfactory photocatalytic performance.

On the basis of the understanding of the inherent merits and pitfalls of C 3 N 4 , Prof. Yanguang Li from Soochow University, China and his coworkers proposed a new photocatalyst design strategy that integrating the active heptazine units and functional linkers into crystalline conjugated polymer frameworks.

The highly conjugated molecular structure could improve the electron delocalization thorough the organic skeletons and increase the light absorption; furthermore, the ordered interlayer π-π would provide high-speed channels for charge transfer, thereby decreasing their recombination.

By comparison with the pristine C 3 N 4 , the resultant sample (denoted as COF-TpHt) exhibits a broader light absorption up to 800 nm and much improved charge separation efficiency as demonstrated by a series of spectroscopic measurements. Under the visible-light irradiation, COF-TpHt exhibits a high H 2 O 2 production rate of 11986 μmol h–1 g–1 and an apparent quantum efficiency (AQE) up to 38% at 420 nm, both of which are superior to other reported organic and inorganic counterparts.

Impressively, COF-TpHt shows excellent stability that enables almost linear H 2 O 2 accumulation during a long time irradiation, giving rise to a H 2 O 2 concentration of over 59 mM after 30 h. This research has been published in Chinese Journal of Catalysis.

More information: Chaochen Shao et al, A covalent organic framework inspired by C3N4 for photosynthesis of hydrogen peroxide with high quantum efficiency, Chinese Journal of Catalysis (2023). DOI: 10.1016/S1872-2067(22)64205-0

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences