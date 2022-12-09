A new strategy for enhancing hydrogen peroxide utilization in photocatalytic reactions

Photocatalysts and photocatalytic performance. a TEM image of TiO 2 {001}. b TEM, (c) HAADF and (d) element mapping images of TiO 2 {001}-C 3 N 4 −0.1. e H 2 O 2 decomposition rate, H 2 O 2 decomposition and O 2 selectivity of photocatalytic H 2 O 2 decomposition over TiO 2 {001} and TiO 2 {001}-C 3 N 4 −0.1 under the reaction condition of 165 μL H 2 O 2 + 20 mL H 2 O in Ar or 10%O 2 /Ar. CH 4 conversion rate (r CH4 ), yield(Y HCOOH ) and selectivity (S HCOOH ) of formic acid, selectivity of oxygenates (S Oxygenates ), and H 2 O 2 utilization efficiency (E H2O2 ) of photocatalytic CH 4 conversion over (f) 20 mg TiO 2 {001} under the reaction condition of 8%CH 4 + 92%Ar + 110 μL H 2 O 2 + 20 mL H 2 O or 8%CH 4 + 1.6%O 2 + 90.4%Ar + 110 μL H 2 O 2 + 20 mL H 2 O for 5 h and over (g) 20 mg TiO 2 {001}-C 3 N 4 −0.1 under the reaction condition of 8%CH 4 + 92%Ar + 165 μL H 2 O 2 + 20 mL H 2 O or 8%CH 4 + 4%O 2 + 88%Ar + 165 μL H 2 O 2 + 20 mL H 2 O for 8 h at 298 K. Credit: Nature Communications (2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-022-34563-4

Recently, a research team led by Prof. Huang Weixin from the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) realized the production of oxygenated chemicals from methane and H 2 O 2 with oxide semiconductor as photocatalyst, revealed a new strategy for improving H 2 O 2 utilization and photocatalytic conversion efficiency from methane to oxygenates, and studied the photocatalytic activity and selectivity by tuning TiO 2 facets.

This work was published in Nature Communications.

Methane has been increasingly considered as a possible carbon resource, but it is a major challenge to convert methane to value-added chemicals with both high activity and selectivity.

H 2 O 2 is a common oxidant that could photocatalytically convert liquid-phase methane to value-added chemicals. It reacts with photogenerated electrons and produce ·OH radicals or ·OOH radicals, which is an effective activation method. Unfortunately, H 2 O 2 is subject to side reactions with photogenerated holes and tends to convert itself to O 2 , reducing its utilization.

In this study, the researchers aerated O 2 into the semiconductor photocatalytic reaction system containing methane and H 2 O 2 , and found that H 2 O 2 utilization was enhanced. They discovered that the adsorption of O 2 onto the surface of TiO 2 inhibited the adsorption of H 2 O 2 , which suppressed side reactions.

In addition, the researchers observed that photocatalytic activity and selectivity was determined by TiO 2 facets. In virtue of theoretical calculation, they discovered that it was the desorption energy of different products on different TiO 2 facets that accounted for the different catalytic selectivity. For example, CH 3 OOH had low desorption energy on TiO 2 {101}, thus it was the only liquid-phase product of TiO 2 {101}-C 3 N 4 composite.

This work offered a new strategy for improving H 2 O 2 utilization and conversion efficiency in the photocatalytic conversion from methane to oxygenates. It also manifested the role that the catalyst facets played during photocatalytic reactions.

