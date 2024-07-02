Energetics of compressive waves in the solar corona

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies . Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

Left: Available power per unit mass (erg/g/s) using perpendicular velocity fluctuations. The solid and dashed lines correspond to the range (20–70) km~s−1 (black) from frequency broadening measurements, and (20–40) km~s−1 for r<1.4 R⊙ for non-thermal velocities from coronal lines (red). Right: Coronal heating rate per unit mass (erg/g/s) from Landau damping of ion-sound waves. The solid and dashed lines show the results for the nominal density fluctuation amplitude for anisotropy factors α=0.25 and α=0.4, and the gray area corresponds to the range of values from one-half to double the nominal density fluctuation amplitude, taking both values of α into account. Credit: Azzollini et al, ApJ 968 72 (2024)

Inelastic scattering off moving or oscillating density fluctuations leads to broadening of radio signals propagating in the solar corona and solar wind. Using an anisotropic density fluctuation model from the kinetic scattering theory for solar radio bursts, it is possible to deduce the plasma velocities (perpendicular to the line of sight) required to explain observations of spacecraft signal frequency broadening.

The kinetic energy associated with these inferred bulk velocities cascades to smaller and smaller scales, where it is ultimately dissipated through damping of ion-sound waves. The inferred energy deposition rate associated with this process compares very favorably with those required to heat the corona and drive the solar wind.

Considering a distant point source, Francesco Azzollini and others calculate the effects of inelastic scattering in the presence of motions perpendicular to the line of sight, and they derive the associated diffusion tensor for radio waves in anisotropic turbulent plasma. The research is published in The Astrophysical Journal.

The inferred velocities are consistent with motions that are dominated by the solar wind at distances ≳10 R⊙, but the levels of frequency broadening for ≲10 R⊙ require additional radial speeds of about 300 km s−1 and/or transverse speeds of about (20–70) km s−1.

The inferred radial velocities also appear consistent with the sound or proton thermal speeds, while the speeds perpendicular to the radial direction are consistent with non-thermal motions measured via coronal Doppler-line broadening, interpreted as Alfvénic fluctuations.

Landau damping of parallel propagating ion-sound (slow MHD) waves results in a proton heating rate that is comparable to the rates available from a turbulent cascade of Alfvénic waves at large scales, suggesting a coherent picture of energy transfer, via the cascade or/and parametric decay of Alfvén waves to the small scales where heating takes place.

More information: Francesco Azzollini et al, Plasma Motions and Compressive Wave Energetics in the Solar Corona and Solar Wind from Radio Wave Scattering Observations, The Astrophysical Journal (2024). DOI: 10.3847/1538-4357/ad4154 Journal information: Astrophysical Journal