Team induces piezoelectricity for enhanced tetracycline hydrochloride degradation through photopiezocatalysis

A team of material scientists recently outlined the state of inducing piezoelectricity in distorted rutile TiO 2 for enhanced tetracycline hydrochloride degradation through photopiezocatalysis. The team was led by Prof. Qi Li from Southwest Jiaotong University in Chengdu, China.

Various material design strategies have been developed to enhance the photocatalytic performance of TiO 2 . However, no report is available on applications of the photopiezocatalysis strategy on TiO 2 due to its lack of piezoelectricity.

Here, they developed a low-temperature molten salt etching process to create rutile TiO 2 nanoparticles by etching [MgO 6 ] octahedrons away from MgTiO 3 by molten NH 4 Cl, during which a lattice distortion occurred in TiO 2 . Lattice distortion leads to a piezoelectric response in the sample, which is then applied in the field of photocatalysis, improving the degradation performance of antibiotics.

The team published their paper in the Journal of Advanced Ceramics.

In this paper, a low-temperature molten salt etching process was developed with MgTiO 3 as a raw material and NH 4 Cl as molten salt. By etching [MgO 6 ] octahedrons away from MgTiO 3 in this specific synthesis process, rutile TiO 2 nanoparticles (the ER-TiO 2 sample) were created with distorted crystal lattice as demonstrated by the XRD Rietveld refinement analysis.

By breaking the structure symmetry of rutile TiO 2 through the lattice distortion, the ER-TiO 2 sample was endowed with an unusual and interesting piezoelectric response for the first time as revealed by the piezoelectric response force microscopy (PFM) analysis.

As one important kind of emerging contaminant, the contamination from pharmaceutical and personal care products (PPCPs) is raising increasing concerns. Tetracycline hydrochloride (TC–HCl) is a commonly used broad-spectrum antibiotic, and its release into water and soil causes serious environmental pollution problems and poses threats to human beings.

Through the introduction of piezoelectricity, it was found that the ER-TiO 2 sample had an improved photocatalytic degradation effect on tetracycline hydrochloride (TC–HCl) under visible light illumination than its commercially available rutile TiO 2 nanoparticle counterpart.

More significantly, its TC–HCl degradation efficiency was largely enhanced by 71% than its photocatalytic degradation performance when the synergistic photopiezocatalytic effect was present.

"The photopiezocatalysis approach could be a novel strategy for the photocatalytic performance enhancement of TiO 2 from the introduction of piezoelectricity into it through the creation of lattice distortion," said Prof. Li.

