March 12, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Researchers reveal interfacial confinement on open space of oxide–oxide catalysts

by Liu Jia, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Researchers reveal interfacial confinement on open space of oxide-oxide catalysts
Confinement-induced indium oxide nanolayers formed on TiO2 for enhanced CO2 hydrogenation reaction. Credit: Wang Jianyang

Confined catalysis has been regarded as an important strategy to modulate chemical reactions and enhance catalytic performance. Previous studies have demonstrated that the applications of the confinement effect in catalysis are in enclosed nanospace. However, whether an open space also has this effect is still unclear.

Recently, a research group led by Prof. Bao Xinhe and Prof. Fu Qiang from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) revealed the interface confinement effect on open space in an In2O3-TiO2 during a reverse water gas shift (RWGS) reaction. The study is published in Journal of the American Chemical Society.

The researchers physically mixed In2O3 and TiO2 to obtain an In2O3-TiO2 catalyst for the RWGS reaction. They verified that the open surface of TiO2 could create a confined environment for In2O3, which drove the spontaneous transformation of free In2O3 nanoparticles into In oxide nanolayers (InOx) covering onto the TiO2 surface during RWGS.

Additionally, the researchers found that the formed InOx nanolayers were easy to create in surface oxygen vacancies but were against over-reduction to metallic In in the H2-rich atmospheres, resulting in enhanced activity and stability compared with the pure In2O3 catalyst. They identified that the formation of interfacial In–O–Ti bonding drove the In2O3 dispersion and stabilized the metastable InOx layer.

Therefore, the researchers demonstrated that the InOx overlayers with distinct chemistry from their free counterparts could be confined on various oxide surfaces, demonstrating the important confinement effect at oxide–oxide interfaces.

"The interface effect plays an important role in many oxide– catalysts, which can be used to enhance the catalytic performance," said Prof. Fu.

More information: Jianyang Wang et al, Confinement-Induced Indium Oxide Nanolayers Formed on Oxide Support for Enhanced CO2 Hydrogenation Reaction, Journal of the American Chemical Society (2024). DOI: 10.1021/jacs.3c13355

Journal information: Journal of the American Chemical Society

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences

Citation: Researchers reveal interfacial confinement on open space of oxide–oxide catalysts (2024, March 12) retrieved 12 March 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-03-reveal-interfacial-confinement-space-oxideoxide.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

New migration strategy to boost CO2 reduction to CO
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Separation of KCl from potassium chromium(III) PDTA

Mar 8, 2024

New Insight into the Chemistry of Solvents

Mar 3, 2024

Quantum hybridized orbitals

Mar 3, 2024

BET SA and Microporous Materials - equipment/software for MOFs

Feb 29, 2024

Help please with SI-ATRP (polymerization) of polyacrylamide

Feb 28, 2024

Debunking the Hypervalence Theory: The Truth About Bonds in HClO4

Feb 25, 2024

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)