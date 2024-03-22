B-site rock-salt-ordered Cu-based double perovskite realizes high efficiency and stable CO₂ electroreduction

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies . Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

The schematic diagram of B-site rock-salt order Sr 2 CuWO 6 with long Cu–Cu distance and superexchange interaction for electromethanation. Credit: Zhang Yu

Carbon dioxide electroreduction (CO 2 RR) into high-value chemical feedstocks and fuels is a potential way to realize the carbon-neutral cycle. Cu-oxide-based catalysts are promising for CO 2 electroreduction, but suffer from inevitable reduction and structural collapse, leading to unstable electrocatalytic properties.

Profs. Zhu Jiawei and Jiang Heqing from the Qingdao Institute of Bioenergy and Bioprocess Technology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences have developed a B-site rock-salt-ordered double perovskite oxide of Sr 2 CuWO 6 with superexchange-stabilized long-range Cu sites for efficient and stable CO 2 electroreduction.

The study was published in Nature Communications on Feb. 21.

The researcher used Sr 2 CuWO 6 as a proof-of-concept model catalyst. The Sr 2 CuWO 6 exhibited B-site rock-salt order, resulting in long Cu–Cu distance and superexchange interaction.

Its long-distance Cu sites facilitate *CO hydrogenation and inhibit C–C coupling. Meanwhile, the superexchange interaction stabilizes the Cu sites and prevents structural collapse. These factors realized the excellent performance of Sr 2 CuWO 6 for stable CO 2 electromethanation, which achieved a high FE CH 4 of 73.1% as well as a high partial current density of 292.4 mA cm-2.

Notably, Sr 2 CuWO 6 presents the best performance of electromethanation in perovskite catalysts.

This work discovers efficient and stable Cu-based double perovskite oxide for CO 2 RR, which opens a new avenue for rational design of more advanced Cu-based catalysts.

More information: Jiawei Zhu et al, Superexchange-stabilized long-distance Cu sites in rock-salt-ordered double perovskite oxides for CO2 electromethanation, Nature Communications (2024). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-024-45747-5 Journal information: Nature Communications