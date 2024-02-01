Innovative portable sensors for hydrogen peroxide detection

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies . Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

Diagram and application of the portable visual and electrochemical H 2 O 2 sensors. a–c) Schematic illustration and corresponding calibration curve of portable visual H 2 O 2 sensing based on testing paper. d–f) Schematic illustration and corresponding calibration curve of portable electrochemical H 2 O 2 sensing. g, h) Measurement of H 2 O 2 released from HeLa cells with portable visual and electrochemical sensors. Scale bar = 1.0 cm. i) Comparison of H 2 O 2 concentrations measured with the portable colorimetric sensor, the UV‒vis spectrophotometer, the portable electrochemical sensor, and the electrochemical workstation, respectively. Credit: Microsystems & Nanoengineering (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41378-023-00623-y

In a study published in the journal Microsystems & Nanoengineering, researchers from Northwestern Polytechnical University (NPU) have unveiled a breakthrough in the detection of hydrogen peroxide H 2 O 2 , a vital biomarker in biological processes, with the development of dual-functional portable sensors based on Pt-Ni hydrogels.

These sensors, adept at both colorimetric and electrochemical detection, are poised to revolutionize personalized health care.

The innovative Pt-Ni hydrogels, synthesized through a simple co-reduction process, are integral to a new method for H 2 O 2 detection. These hydrogels, with their unique structure of nanowire networks and crumpled nanosheets, provide a vast surface area crucial for biosensing. Demonstrating significant peroxidase-like and electrocatalytic activities, they enable both colorimetric and electrochemical sensing of H 2 O 2 .

The colorimetric approach involves a visible color change in the hydrogel upon interaction with H 2 O 2 , measurable via UV-visible absorption spectra, with a rapid response time. Electrochemical sensing is confirmed through cyclic voltammetry, highlighting the hydrogels' effectiveness in H 2 O 2 reduction.

Key findings include a low detection limit for both colorimetric (0.030 μM) and electrochemical (0.15 μM) methods, wide linearity ranges, outstanding long-term stability of up to 60 days, and excellent selectivity, essential for accurate H 2 O 2 measurement in complex samples.

Additionally, the sensors' performance in detecting H 2 O 2 from HeLa cells aligns closely with standard spectrophotometric and electrochemical methods, confirming their potential for practical applications.

These portable H 2 O 2 sensors represent a significant advancement in the field of health monitoring. Their simplicity, sensitivity, and selectivity make them ideal for point-of-care diagnostics, offering a new avenue for personalized health care.

These devices, with their potential for easy integration into daily life, could revolutionize the way we monitor and manage health conditions, paving the way for broader applications in medical diagnostics and therapeutic monitoring.

More information: Guanglei Li et al, Portable visual and electrochemical detection of hydrogen peroxide release from living cells based on dual-functional Pt-Ni hydrogels, Microsystems & Nanoengineering (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41378-023-00623-y Journal information: Microsystems and Nanoengineering