February 1, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Innovative portable sensors for hydrogen peroxide detection

by Chinese Academy of Sciences

Innovative portable sensors for hydrogen peroxide detection
Diagram and application of the portable visual and electrochemical H2O2 sensors. a–c) Schematic illustration and corresponding calibration curve of portable visual H2O2 sensing based on testing paper. d–f) Schematic illustration and corresponding calibration curve of portable electrochemical H2O2 sensing. g, h) Measurement of H2O2 released from HeLa cells with portable visual and electrochemical sensors. Scale bar = 1.0 cm. i) Comparison of H2O2 concentrations measured with the portable colorimetric sensor, the UV‒vis spectrophotometer, the portable electrochemical sensor, and the electrochemical workstation, respectively. Credit: Microsystems & Nanoengineering (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41378-023-00623-y

In a study published in the journal Microsystems & Nanoengineering, researchers from Northwestern Polytechnical University (NPU) have unveiled a breakthrough in the detection of hydrogen peroxide H2O2, a vital biomarker in biological processes, with the development of dual-functional portable sensors based on Pt-Ni hydrogels.

These sensors, adept at both colorimetric and electrochemical detection, are poised to revolutionize personalized health care.

The innovative Pt-Ni hydrogels, synthesized through a simple co-reduction process, are integral to a new method for H2O2 detection. These hydrogels, with their unique structure of nanowire networks and crumpled nanosheets, provide a vast surface area crucial for biosensing. Demonstrating significant peroxidase-like and electrocatalytic activities, they enable both colorimetric and electrochemical sensing of H2O2.

The colorimetric approach involves a visible color change in the upon interaction with H2O2, measurable via UV-visible absorption spectra, with a rapid response time. Electrochemical sensing is confirmed through , highlighting the hydrogels' effectiveness in H2O2 reduction.

Key findings include a low detection limit for both colorimetric (0.030 μM) and electrochemical (0.15 μM) methods, wide linearity ranges, outstanding long-term stability of up to 60 days, and excellent selectivity, essential for accurate H2O2 measurement in complex samples.

Additionally, the sensors' performance in detecting H2O2 from HeLa cells aligns closely with standard spectrophotometric and electrochemical methods, confirming their potential for practical applications.

These portable H2O2 sensors represent a significant advancement in the field of health monitoring. Their simplicity, sensitivity, and selectivity make them ideal for point-of-care diagnostics, offering a new avenue for personalized health care.

These devices, with their potential for easy integration into daily life, could revolutionize the way we monitor and manage , paving the way for broader applications in medical diagnostics and therapeutic monitoring.

More information: Guanglei Li et al, Portable visual and electrochemical detection of hydrogen peroxide release from living cells based on dual-functional Pt-Ni hydrogels, Microsystems & Nanoengineering (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41378-023-00623-y

Journal information: Microsystems and Nanoengineering

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences

Citation: Innovative portable sensors for hydrogen peroxide detection (2024, February 1) retrieved 1 February 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-02-portable-sensors-hydrogen-peroxide.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

New approach developed for electrocatalytic H₂O₂ production and biomass upgrading
15 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Regenerating ion exchange resin

Jan 29, 2024

Chemical Garden, deeper conceptual explanation

Jan 25, 2024

Dissolving caffeine in room temperature water

Jan 17, 2024

Can degraded leatherette from Binoculars give off fumes?

Jan 15, 2024

Potassium Bichromate/Dichromate

Jan 13, 2024

Identification of HOMO/LUMO in radicals

Jan 7, 2024

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)