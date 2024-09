Microsystems & Nanoengineering, with a target for a high-end journal for years to come, seeks to promote research on all aspects of microsystems and nanoengineering from fundamental to applied research. This journal will publish original articles and reviews on cutting-edge and emerging topics in microsystems and nanoengineering, and articles should be of high quality, high interest, and far-reaching consequence.

Publisher Nature Publishing Group Website https://www.nature.com/micronano/

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA