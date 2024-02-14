February 14, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

High-tech spray can prevent and cure rusty plant threat

by University of Queensland

High-tech spray prevents and cures rusty plant threat
Leaves infected with myrtle rust. Credit: Megan Pope/University of Queensland

Researchers from The University of Queensland have developed a treatment that can both prevent and cure infection caused by an invasive fungal disease devastating native Australian plants.

Ph.D. candidate Rebecca Degnan, Dr. Anne Sawyer and Professor Neena Mitter worked with the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries to develop an environmentally friendly spray which uses RNA technology to treat plants infected by myrtle rust.

The research paper is published in Communications Biology.

"We found that when the double stranded RNA was applied to a healthy tree, it prevented the plant from being infected," Degnan said. "What's even more exciting, when we infected the plants and applied the double stranded RNA as late as two weeks post , the plants recovered.

"It's significant because our previous studies didn't have that curative aspect, so being able to apply a treatment after infection gives it more potential."

High-tech spray prevents and cures rusty plant threat
Spraying the plants. Credit: Megan Pope/University of Queensland

Dr. Sawyer said myrtle rust has become a problem for popular native Myrtaceae species like eucalypts, lilly pilly and paperbark since it was detected in New South Wales in 2010.

"It has since spread all the way up the east coast and into the Northern Territory, as well as Western Australia and even New Zealand," she said. "There are more than 2,000 species of Myrtaceae native to Australia, with 16 species of rainforest trees on the east coast facing extinction due to this disease.

"The symptoms of infection range from leaf spots of yellow fungal spores through to death of the tree, even large old trees."

Dr. Sawyer said the team would now test the RNA treatment in .

"We've only done short term experiments up to six weeks after infection, so now we want to test the spray's longevity," she said. "We also want to see whether the plants are protected from a second infection and if the RNA can protect new growth after the leaves are sprayed."

Degnan said it was exciting to consider the potential impact of the .

"It's not always a silver bullet, but we work in partnership with a lot of other scientists developing great management techniques for the pathogen and it feels really rewarding to contribute to that," she said.

More information: Rebecca M. Degnan et al, Double-stranded RNA prevents and cures infection by rust fungi, Communications Biology (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s42003-023-05618-z

Journal information: Communications Biology

Provided by University of Queensland

Citation: High-tech spray can prevent and cure rusty plant threat (2024, February 14) retrieved 14 February 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-02-high-tech-spray-rusty-threat.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

An environmentally friendly RNA-based spray to help combat rust disease in plants
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Left Atrial Appendage (LAA) Closure for prophylactic A-fib treatment

Feb 10, 2024

Makoy Samuel Yibi and the Guinea worm

Feb 10, 2024

PFAS and Power Lines Cause Cancer?

Feb 9, 2024

Difference between symbionts and parasites

Feb 8, 2024

Discovery of An Annotated Work by Vesalius

Feb 7, 2024

Long-Term Effects/Risks/Vulnerabilities of Having Had COVID

Feb 7, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)