Communications Biology is an open access journal from Nature Research publishing high-quality research, reviews and commentary in all areas of the biological sciences. Research papers published by the journal represent significant advances bringing new biological insight to a specialized area of research.

Communications Biology

How plant coverage is affecting the Arctic carbon cycle

Researchers at Columbia University's Department of Earth and Environment Science have discovered new implications for the Arctic carbon cycle in the face of climate change. Their paper, published in Communications Biology, ...

Earth Sciences

Sep 4, 2024

Seeking an ethical approach to ancient DNA analysis

The study of ancient DNA provides valuable insights into human history, including how ancient populations migrated and merged with each other. But discoveries drawn from this ancient genetic data can directly impact the living ...

Archaeology

Aug 27, 2024

