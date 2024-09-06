Sharks are abandoning stressed coral reefs in warming oceans, study finds
Gray reef sharks are having to abandon the coral reefs they call home in the face of warming oceans, new research finds.
Gray reef sharks are having to abandon the coral reefs they call home in the face of warming oceans, new research finds.
Plants & Animals
3 hours ago
Since the catastrophic pandemics of the Middle Ages, one disease has almost proverbially symbolized contagion and death: the plague. It is now known that the plague bacterium Yersinia pestis has been present in Central and ...
Evolution
Sep 6, 2024
Medaka fish that lack functional Hmgn2 genes are unable to distinguish between simple shapes, revealing a new function for the regulatory gene.
Plants & Animals
Sep 5, 2024
Researchers at Columbia University's Department of Earth and Environment Science have discovered new implications for the Arctic carbon cycle in the face of climate change. Their paper, published in Communications Biology, ...
Earth Sciences
Sep 4, 2024
A group of Brazilian researchers has found a potential target for novel therapeutic strategies to combat fungal infections—more specifically, those caused by Aspergillus fumigatus. An article reporting the discovery is ...
Cell & Microbiology
Sep 4, 2024
A new study led by Portuguese paleontologist Pedro Mocho, from the Instituto Dom Luiz of the Faculty of Sciences of the University of Lisbon (CIÊNCIAS), has just been published in Communications Biology. It announces a new ...
Paleontology & Fossils
Sep 4, 2024
The study of ancient DNA provides valuable insights into human history, including how ancient populations migrated and merged with each other. But discoveries drawn from this ancient genetic data can directly impact the living ...
Archaeology
Aug 27, 2024
Over thousands of years, cavefish evolved and lost their vision, earning the moniker "the blind cavefish," but some cavefish also developed an inordinate number of taste buds on the head and chin.
Plants & Animals
Aug 15, 2024
In a new study published in Communications Biology, researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Chemical Ecology and the University of Giessen show that the adaptation of antlions to their ecological niche has also changed ...
Evolution
Aug 13, 2024
A trio of evolutionary biologists at Harvard University's Museum of Comparative Zoology has learned more about the evolutionary history of tardigrades by studying two fossils embedded in amber. In their study, published in ...
Evolution
Aug 13, 2024
