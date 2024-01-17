January 17, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Stem cell study throws our understanding of gene regulation for a loop

by Cristy Lytal, Keck School of Medicine of USC

USC Stem Cell study throws our understanding of gene regulation for a loop
CRISPR screen of cPRC1-dependent gene silencing reveals Pds5a. Credit: Nature Communications (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-023-43869-w

The blueprint for human life lies within the DNA in the nucleus of each of our cells. In human cells, around six and a half feet of this genetic material must be condensed to fit inside the nucleus. DNA condensation is not random. To function properly, the genetic material is highly organized into loop structures that often bring together widely separated sections of the genome critical to the regulation of gene activity.

In a paper published in Nature Communications, USC Stem Cell scientists from the laboratory of Oliver Bell address how these loops can help repress or silence , with potentially far-reaching effects on .

"A carefully orchestrated regulatory machinery is required to ensure every cell in the body is expressing its correct gene set to exert its dedicated function," said the study's first author Daniel Bsteh, who began the research at the Institute of Molecular Biotechnology of the Austrian Academy of Sciences (IMBA), and completed it at the Keck School of Medicine of USC during his Ph.D. He is currently the Liquid Biopsy Core Manager at the USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center.

In the study, Bsteh and his colleagues specifically examined that are repressed by molecules known as Polycomb Repressive Complexes 1 and 2 (PRC1 and PRC2). PRC1 and PRC2 are regulators that prevent developmental from becoming activated at the wrong time or in the wrong cell, which has been shown to cause changes in cellular identity, leading to developmental defects, or transformation into cancer cells.

When PRC1- and PRC2-repressed genes come together, the genome forms loops. Loops are known to play a role in activating genes, but it has been more challenging to study how loops might help repress genes. This is because of the interdependence of loops with a different type of gene repressing mechanism known as histone modifications.

Through a genetic screen conducted in mouse , the scientists identified a protein, PDS5A, that modifies loops without affecting histone modifications. This enabled Bsteh and colleagues to specifically study the effects of loops and 3D genome organization on gene silencing.

The loss of PDS5A disrupted the loops—and therefore the long-range interactions between repressed developmental genes. Further, looping genes together maintains the silent state. When PRC1- and PRC2-repressed genes are physically separated, eliminating the loops, normally silent genes become activated in aberrant ways.

"PDS5A is a subunit of a larger protein complex called cohesin, which is the master regulator of 3D genome organization," said Bell, an assistant professor of biochemistry and , and stem cell biology and regenerative medicine, and a member of the USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center.

"Cohesin mutations are known to drive several human diseases, including developmental disorders and cancer. What's striking about our discovery is that it reveals a dependence of PRC 1 and PRC 2 activity on the precise regulation of 3D genome organization by cohesin, suggesting that 'cohesinopathies' may be linked to aberrant developmental gene silencing."

Additional authors include Hagar F. Moussa, Georg Michlits, Ramesh Yelagandula, Jingkui Wang, and Ulrich Elling from the IMBA.

More information: Daniel Bsteh et al, Loss of cohesin regulator PDS5A reveals repressive role of Polycomb loops, Nature Communications (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-023-43869-w

Journal information: Nature Communications

Provided by Keck School of Medicine of USC

Citation: Stem cell study throws our understanding of gene regulation for a loop (2024, January 17) retrieved 17 January 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-01-stem-cell-gene-loop.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

The intricate mechanisms of epigenetic silencing
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

A phosphoric acid question

21 hours ago

And Now, here comes COVID-19 version BA.2, BA.4, BA.5,...

Jan 16, 2024

Nick Lanes on Sean Carroll's podcast

Jan 15, 2024

Innovative Evolution of the Bamboo-Eating Pandas: A Unique Survival Strategy

Jan 6, 2024

A potent antibiotic for a drug-resistant superbug

Jan 3, 2024

How does one check life signs of an insect?

Jan 2, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)