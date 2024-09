The Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California teaches and trains physicians, biomedical scientists and other healthcare professionals, conducts medical research, and treats patients. Founded in 1885, it is the second oldest medical school in California after the UCSF School of Medicine. It is located on the university's Health Sciences campus in northeastern Los Angeles which is adjacent to the Boyle Heights and Lincoln Heights neighborhoods.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

