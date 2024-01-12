January 12, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Shape-shifting protein study could advance new drug development

by CUNY Advanced Science Research Center

Spying on a shape-shifting protein
The positions of these water molecules are often important for understanding protein flexibility and the ability of drug-like molecules to influence protein structure and function. In this study, different unique waters appeared at the surface of the protein under different experimental perturbations such as high temperature (red), high pressure (green), or default conditions (blue), offering complementary insights into these questions. Credit: Ali Ebrahim & Liliana Guerrero

Proteins do the heavy lifting of performing biochemical functions in our bodies by binding to metabolites or other proteins to complete tasks. To do this successfully, protein molecules often shape-shift to allow specific binding interactions that are needed to perform complex, precise chemical processes.

A better understanding of the shapes proteins take on would give researchers important insight into stopping or treating diseases, but current methods for revealing these dynamic, three-dimensional forms offer scientists limited information. To address this knowledge gap, a team from the Advanced Science Research Center at the CUNY Graduate Center (CUNY ASRC) designed an experiment to test whether performing X-ray crystallography imaging using elevated temperature versus elevated pressure would reveal distinct shapes.

The results of the team's work appear in the journal Communications Biology.

"Protein structures don't sit still; they shift between several similar shapes, much like a dancer," said the study's principal investigator Daniel Keedy, Ph.D., a professor with the CUNY ASRC's Structural Biology Initiative and a chemistry and biochemistry professor at The City College of New York and the CUNY Graduate Center.

"Unfortunately, existing approaches for viewing proteins only reveal one , or suggest the presence of multiple shapes without providing specific details. We wanted to see if different ways of poking at a protein could give us a more detailed view of how it shape-shifts."

For their experiment, the team obtained crystals of STEP, also known as PTPN5—a drug target protein for the treatment of several diseases, including Alzheimer's—and agitated them using either (2,000 times the Earth's ) or high temperature (body temperature), both of which are very different from typical crystallography experiments at atmospheric pressure and cryogenic temperature (-280 F, -173 C).

The researchers viewed the samples using X-ray crystallography and observed that high and high pressure had different effects on the protein, revealing distinct shapes.

While high pressure isn't a condition that proteins experience inside the body, Keedy said the agitation method exposed different structural states of the protein that may be relevant to its activity in human cells.

"Having the ability to use perturbations such as heat and pressure to elucidate these different states could give drug developers tools for determining how they can trap a in a particular shape using a small-molecule drug to diminish its function," Keedy added.

More information: Pushed to extremes: distinct effects of high temperature versus pressure on the structure of STEP, Communications Biology (2024). DOI: 10.1038/s42003-023-05609-0

Journal information: Communications Biology

Provided by CUNY Advanced Science Research Center

Citation: Shape-shifting protein study could advance new drug development (2024, January 12) retrieved 12 January 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-01-shifting-protein-advance-drug.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Researchers discover a way to peer inside proteins to see how they are wired
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

And Now, here comes COVID-19 version BA.2, BA.4, BA.5,...

Jan 10, 2024

Innovative Evolution of the Bamboo-Eating Pandas: A Unique Survival Strategy

Jan 6, 2024

A potent antibiotic for a drug-resistant superbug

Jan 3, 2024

How does one check life signs of an insect?

Jan 2, 2024

How a-priori intelligence is even possible?

Jan 1, 2024

An anaerobic denitrification question

Jan 1, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)