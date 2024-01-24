January 24, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

proofread

Physics of V-shaped flight formations offer insights into energy efficiency

by Anne J. Manning, Harvard University

Physics of V-shaped flight formations offer insights into energy conservation
Prasoon Suchandra (left) and Shabnam Raayai used high-speed imaging to capture how different flight arrangements affected each object’s drag. Credit: Kris Snibbe/Harvard Staff Photographer

Birds have inspired human flight for centuries, but Shabnam Raayai thinks they can also offer lessons in reducing energy consumption.

A fellow at the Rowland Institute at Harvard, Raayai works to extract physics with practical applications from , whether flying birds or shark scales. Taking cues from the V-shaped flight formations of migratory birds, Raayai's team has revealed new insights into how the flight of unmanned aerial vehicles, such as drones, could be designed to allow for longer life of power sources.

The results would also be applicable to all kinds of collective movement through medium, from vehicles moving under water to how vegetation patches could be arranged for flood control. The research article, titled "Impact of bio-inspired V-formation on flow past arrangement of non-lifting objects," is published in the journal Physics of Fluids.

Research into group-flight optimization isn't new, but most such experiments have focused on fixed-wing aircraft, in which mechanical lift is generated by the shape of the wings, the researchers say. Less is known about "non-lifting" parts of vehicles, like the bodies of small propellered craft, which are becoming increasingly important in industrial and military settings. "What if our devices or vehicles don't have fixed wings?" Raayai said. "How does the flow physics change?"

Answering those questions required a creative experimental setup that took into consideration both measurement accuracy and cost effectiveness. Using a and cylinders to represent vehicles in flight, the team employed a technique called particle-image velocimetry to measure the flow field around each object. A single laser and four intersecting sheets of light created a fully illuminated space, in which the researchers used high-speed imaging to capture how different arrangements affected each object's drag. Since water and air are both Newtonian fluids, simple calculations allow for extrapolation to a variety of applications.

Among their observations: In one configuration, they found a 45% drag reduction for second-row members behind the leader, and some additional drag reduction benefit for the leader. Those benefits decreased as the angle of the V grew wider, according to the data.

Raayai stressed that the measurements are a baseline set of principles from which different researchers or industries could apply their own parameters for optimization. "Optimization has multiple paths, depending on what you want to do," she said. "Do you want all of your seven members to use the same amount of battery between point A to point B? If that's the case, you will have to figure out a way to switch members' positions throughout your flight."

Ultimately, Raayai wants to help carve a path toward decarbonization by offering new ways to reduce and move toward electrification. And nature has a way of nudging her.

"A lot of animals choose to maneuver in groups, and that's beneficial to them—the ones that walk, and the ones that swim or fly," she said.

More information: Prasoon Suchandra et al, Impact of bio-inspired V-formation on flow past arrangements of non-lifting objects, Physics of Fluids (2024). DOI: 10.1063/5.0186287

Journal information: Physics of Fluids

Provided by Harvard University

This story is published courtesy of the Harvard Gazette, Harvard University's official newspaper. For additional university news, visit Harvard.edu.

Citation: Physics of V-shaped flight formations offer insights into energy efficiency (2024, January 24) retrieved 24 January 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-01-physics-flight-formations-insights-energy.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Hummingbird flight could provide insights for biomimicry in aerial vehicles
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Information sources and physics teaching

1 hour ago

Quanta Magazine Video on Biggest Breakthroughs in Physics in 2023

Jan 21, 2024

Maxwell's equations and the momentum of charge

Jan 19, 2024

Would aluminium foil increase copper tubing insulation?

Jan 17, 2024

Speed of light and Euler's constant

Jan 14, 2024

Does the Universe have a finite number of fundamentals to uncover?

Jan 9, 2024

More from Other Physics Topics

Load comments (0)