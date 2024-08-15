Physics of Fluids is a peer-reviewed monthly scientific journal on fluid dynamics, published by the American Institute of Physics with cooperation by the American Physical Society's Division of Fluid Dynamics, since 1958. The focus of the journal is on the dynamics of fluids—gases, liquids and multiphase flows—and the journal contains original research resulting from theoretical, computational and experimental studies. Until 1988, the journal covered both fluid and plasma physics. From 1989 until 1993, the journal was split into two separate ones: Physics of Fluids A covered fluid dynamics, while Physics of Fluids B was on plasma physics. In 1994, Physics of Plasmas was split off and the fluid dynamics journal continued under its original name, Physics of Fluids. Since 1985 Physics of Fluids presents the Gallery of Fluid Motion, containing award-winning photographs, images and visual streaming media of fluid flow, as resulting from experiments and computations. The annual "François Naftali Frenkiel Award" was established by the American Physical Society in 1984 and rewards a young scientist who has published a paper—containing significant contributions to fluid dynamics—in this

Publisher American Institute of Physics Country United States History 1958--present Website http://pof.aip.org/ Impact factor 1.722 (2010)

