Physics of Fluids is a peer-reviewed monthly scientific journal on fluid dynamics, published by the American Institute of Physics with cooperation by the American Physical Society's Division of Fluid Dynamics, since 1958. The focus of the journal is on the dynamics of fluids—gases, liquids and multiphase flows—and the journal contains original research resulting from theoretical, computational and experimental studies. Until 1988, the journal covered both fluid and plasma physics. From 1989 until 1993, the journal was split into two separate ones: Physics of Fluids A covered fluid dynamics, while Physics of Fluids B was on plasma physics. In 1994, Physics of Plasmas was split off and the fluid dynamics journal continued under its original name, Physics of Fluids. Since 1985 Physics of Fluids presents the Gallery of Fluid Motion, containing award-winning photographs, images and visual streaming media of fluid flow, as resulting from experiments and computations. The annual "François Naftali Frenkiel Award" was established by the American Physical Society in 1984 and rewards a young scientist who has published a paper—containing significant contributions to fluid dynamics—in this

Publisher
American Institute of Physics
Country
United States
History
1958--present
Website
http://pof.aip.org/
Impact factor
1.722 (2010)

Physics of Fluids

Scientists characterize shale cap rocks at tiny scales

A team of researchers is working on a multidisciplinary approach to advancing the exploration of shale rock as a suitable geological seal for resource recovery and underground storage. Given that the pore space in shale rock ...

General Physics

Aug 15, 2024

0

4

Protecting drinking water on prairies from an emerging pollutant

With the help of the Canadian Light Source (CLS) at the University of Saskatchewan (USask), researchers from the University of Guelph (UofG) have learned more about an emerging pollutant that is prevalent in groundwater across ...

Environment

Apr 10, 2024

0

41

Understanding flow and sound through large-scale computations

In a research collaboration between the group of Professor Hiroshi Yokoyama of the Department of Mechanical Engineering and KOBE STEEL, LTD., flow, and acoustic fields in an expanding pipe with orifice plates were studied ...

General Physics

Apr 2, 2024

0

41

