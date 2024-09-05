Harvard University was established in 1636 and is the oldest institution of higher learning in the United States. Harvard University is a private institution with an endowment of nearly $30 billion and annually attracts research grants from private and governmental sources. Harvard is divided into schools and research institutes. Among the most noteworthy for our purposes is the Harvard Medical School, Center for Astrophysics, Harvard School of Pubic Health, and the Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study, and the Harvard School of Engineering and Applied Sciences. The Gazette publication covers Harvard as a whole. Each of the schools and institutes publish separate news releases and updates of their research, which may be accessed via their Web page. Media inquiries are welcome.

Unveiling glycoRNAs: New study proves they do exist

In a groundbreaking exploration of cell surface biology, Ryan Flynn has uncovered a surprising role for RNA outside the confines of the cell. Flynn's research, which focuses on the biology of cell surface RNA, led to the ...

Aug 21, 2024

ACE-ing protein detection in single cells

Since the 1950s, researchers have used a famous method invented by Wallace Coulter known as "flow cytometry" to characterize different types of immune cells in research studies and in blood samples from human individuals. ...

Jul 30, 2024

