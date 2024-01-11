January 11, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Moisture-resistant hairstyling agent: Development of a humidity-induced shape memory polymeric material

by National Institute for Materials Science

Moisture-resistant hairstyling agent—development of a humidity-induced shape memory polymeric material
Mechanism of humidity responsiveness and styling performance in shape memory polymeric materials. Credit: Advanced Materials Interfaces (2023). DOI: 10.1002/admi.202300274

NIMS and Nihon L'Oréal K.K. have developed a shape memory polymeric material responsive to humidity. This innovative material, when applied to a person's hair and allowed to dry, serves as an exceptionally moisture-resistant hairstyling agent. The research was published in Advanced Materials Interfaces.

Hairstyles play a crucial role in personalizing one's appearance and showing self-confidence. Demand for effective and functional hairstyling products has been growing. Weather-related humidity and sweat from exertion have long been a problem for hairstyle stability. Most currently available hairstyling products (e.g., hair sprays and gels) merely create a on the hair's surface, offering limited protection against humidity. There is a considerable expectation for the development of advanced, highly moisture-resistant hairstyling agents.

This research team recently developed a humidity-responsive polymeric composite designed as a moisture-resistant hairstyling agent. The material's moisture resistance stems from the hydrogen bonding between polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) and naturally occurring cellulose microcrystals (CMs), forming a robust PVA/CM network.

These maintain the structural integrity of the PVA and CM components even when exposed to water molecules. The team compared PVA/CM composite coated and uncoated bundles of curled hair and found that the uncoated bundles uncurled and stretched more extensively than coated ones after being subjected to 80% for six hours.

The team also found that the composites' efficacy in maintaining the original curled hair shape improved with an increased ratio of CM-to-PVA. These findings indicated the material's effectiveness in preventing the uncurling and stretching of curled hair in high humidity conditions. The material can be easily washed off using warm water (42°C) or shampoo.

This research elucidates the humidity-induced shape memory mechanism exhibited by the PVA/CM composite and demonstrates its potential for use as a humidity-resistant hairstyling agent.

More information: Koichiro Uto et al, Humidity‐Responsive Polyvinyl Alcohol/Microcrystalline Cellulose Composites with Shape Memory Features for Hair‐Styling Applications, Advanced Materials Interfaces (2023). DOI: 10.1002/admi.202300274

Provided by National Institute for Materials Science

Citation: Moisture-resistant hairstyling agent: Development of a humidity-induced shape memory polymeric material (2024, January 11) retrieved 11 January 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-01-moisture-resistant-hairstyling-agent-humidity.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Why does your hair curl in the summer? A chemist explains the science behind hair structure
15 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Identification of HOMO/LUMO in radicals

Jan 7, 2024

Can degraded leatherette from Binoculars give off fumes?

Jan 5, 2024

Solubility of Sodium nitrate and nitrite

Jan 3, 2024

White Powder from a Humidifier

Dec 22, 2023

The 1/2 equivalent point in a titration curve

Dec 21, 2023

Can detergent also evaporate beside water?

Dec 21, 2023

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)