January 11, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

How magnetization direction can be controlled using strain in an interfacial multiferroic material

by Tokyo Institute of Technology

How magnetization direction can be controlled using strain in an interfacial multiferroic material
Interfacial multiferroic structure and control of magnetization orientation. Credit: NPG Asia Materials (2024). DOI: 10.1038/s41427-023-00524-6

Controlling the direction of magnetization using low electric field is necessary for developing efficient spintronic devices. In spintronics, properties of an electron's spin or magnetic moment are used to store information. The electron spins can be manipulated by straining orbital magnetic moments to create a high-performance magnetoelectric effect.

A Japanese research team, led by Jun Okabayashi from the University of Tokyo, including Associate Professor Yoshihiro Gohda from Tokyo Tech and Osaka University researchers have revealed a strain-induced orbital control mechanism in interfacial multiferroics. The study is published in the journal NPG Asia Materials.

In multiferroic material, the can be controlled using an —potentially leading to efficient spintronic devices. The interfacial multiferroics that Okabayashi and his colleagues studied consist of a junction between a ferromagnetic material and a piezoelectric material. The direction of magnetization in the material could be controlled by applying voltage.

The team showed the microscopic origin of the large magnetoelectric effect in the material. The strain generated from the piezoelectric material could change the orbital of the ferromagnetic material. They revealed element-specific orbital control in the interfacial multiferroic material using reversible strain and provided guidelines for designing materials with a large magnetoelectric effect. The findings will be useful in developing new information writing technology that consumes less power.

More information: Jun Okabayashi et al, Strain-induced specific orbital control in a Heusler alloy-based interfacial multiferroics, NPG Asia Materials (2024). DOI: 10.1038/s41427-023-00524-6

Provided by Tokyo Institute of Technology

Citation: How magnetization direction can be controlled using strain in an interfacial multiferroic material (2024, January 11) retrieved 11 January 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-01-magnetization-strain-interfacial-multiferroic-material.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Novel single crystals show promising electric field control of magnetism
2 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Atom absorbing a photon and emitting a photon afterwards

Dec 31, 2023

Colloid complex refractive index from UV-vis spec

Dec 20, 2023

Momentum density of silicon valence band using bandstructure

Dec 15, 2023

The relation between ferromagnets, Phi4 and non-linear sigma model

Dec 11, 2023

Anisotropy of the effective masses in semiconductors

Nov 23, 2023

##\Lambda##-enhanced gray molasses cooling

Nov 22, 2023

More from Atomic and Condensed Matter

Load comments (0)