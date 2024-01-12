How fruit flies smell CO₂:Study identifies individual receptors and how to block them

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies . Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

Paul Ziemba (left) and Klemens Störtkuhl have analysed the receptors of the fruit fly in detail. Credit: Ruhr-Universitaet-Bochum

Mosquitoes in search of blood as well as fruit flies looking for a place to lay their eggs navigate using CO 2 , which is produced during respiration or in fermentation processes. A complex of various odor receptors that can detect CO 2 has already been identified in mosquitoes.

Researchers at Ruhr University Bochum, Germany, have now shown that individual receptors found in fruit flies can also detect CO 2 . They also identified molecules that blocked the CO 2 receptors. The team headed by Dr. Paul Ziemba, Alina Mück and Professor Klemens Störtkuhl from the Sensory Neuroscience research group reported their findings in the journal PLOS ONE, published online on December 29, 2023.

Individual receptors are also able to detect CO 2

In mosquitoes, a receptor complex containing among others the receptors Gr21a and Gr63a is responsible for CO 2 detection. However, it was unclear whether CO 2 binds directly to the receptors or whether CO 2 sensitivity results from the interaction with other proteins. The Bochum-based team was determined to find the answer. To this end, the researchers employed a measuring system that has been established at Ruhr University Bochum for many years. It can be used to examine individual receptors without animal testing and to quickly screen for various odorants.

The researchers injected the isolated receptors into frog egg cells. Using electrophysiological measurements, they recorded the response of the receptors when they came into contact with CO 2 . They demonstrated in the process that individually Gr21a and Gr63a can detect the CO 2 molecule directly, albeit somewhat less effectively than when embedded in a protein complex.

The team also tested a number of potential receptor blockers. In addition to already known blockers, the researchers discovered that the substance citronellol suppresses the ability of the Gr21a and Gr63a receptors to detect CO 2 . "Citronellol is found in a number of insect repellents," explains Störtkuhl. "It could make you virtually invisible to mosquitoes."

Biosensor in the works

The new findings are to be incorporated into the development of a CO 2 biosensor, which the Bochum team is researching in cooperation with the Institute of Aircraft Systems in Stuttgart. "This should enable us to detect CO 2 in liquid media, which is something that as yet can't be done," says Störtkuhl.

CO 2 sensors are used on the International Space Station, for example, where they must consume as little energy as possible. Given that physical measurement methods are not very energy-efficient, a biosensor could be a great alternative. It may also be possible to detect other volatile substances with the sensor in the future.

More information: Paul M. Ziemba et al, Functional expression and ligand identification of homo- and heteromeric Drosophila melanogaster CO2 receptors in the Xenopus laevis oocyte system, PLOS ONE (2023). DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0295404 Journal information: PLoS ONE