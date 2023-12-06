December 6, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

New approach to drug discovery: Developing pain medication with fewer side effects

by Medical University of Vienna

New approach to drug discovery: Pain medication with fewer side effects developed
Strategy for the computational design of thioether macrocyclized peptide–small molecule conjugates targeting KOR. Credit: Nature Communications (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-023-43718-w

People with chronic pain are often dependent on drugs from the class of opioids with sometimes considerable side effects. Accordingly, in recent years the search for safer alternatives has been the focus of new drug discovery.

As part of an international study led by MedUni Vienna, an opioid-like molecule has now been developed which, as shown in animal models, can effectively alleviate pain but with fewer undesirable side effects. The researchers developed a computer-assisted workflow that holds for improving the search for drug-like substances and thus drug therapies. The study was recently published in Nature Communications.

Opioid prescription drugs that are frequently used in pain medication can lead to drug dependence with serious consequences, including , which is potentially lethal, in particular when the opioid is overdosed or used in combination with sedatives (such as alcohol or sleep medication). The international research team led by Christian Gruber with first author Edin Muratspahić from the Institute of Pharmacology at MedUni Vienna focused on developing new possibilities to find alternative pain remedies.

Opioid analgesics such as fentanyl or morphine mainly act on the so-called µ-opioid receptor in the brain, which is associated with the serious side effects. Therefore, the researchers from Austria, Australia and the U.S. set out to find drug candidates that bind to a related receptor, the so-called κ-opioid receptor, another important receptor for pain regulation in the human body.

New pathways for drug development

To specifically design that have a for their drug target, the researchers used a novel computer-aided design method. The "de novo" design approach has now been used to generate compounds that target the family of G protein-coupled receptors (abbrev. GPCR), which constitutes one of the most important pharmacological drug targets for approved therapeutics.

Using a combination of "de novo" design, pharmacological as well as structural analyses, only four compounds had to be synthesized and experimentally validated to finally identify a promising drug-like molecule: DNCP-β-NalA(1) ("De novo circular peptide-β-naloxamine").

As the study exemplified, this newly developed opioid-like compound had a strong pain-relieving effect in animal models without triggering associated unwanted symptoms such as sedation or dysphoria. Through targeted activation of individual cellular signaling pathways of the κ-opioid receptor, this drug candidate thus promises better tolerability with a simultaneous reduction of side effects.

"Within the course of our study, we have developed a workflow that facilitates the discovery and development of novel painkillers," says study leader Christian Gruber, highlighting the scope of the research work.

The "de novo" design process offers an enormous improvement over existing methods commonly used in pharmaceutical research, such as structure-based virtual library or molecule-based high-throughput screenings. Since the κ- is a prototypical GPCR, the method may be applied, in the future, for the development of better drugs with reduced side effects for other GPCRs that are important in the treatment of, for example, cardiovascular, metabolic or mental diseases.

The potential of the currently discovered molecules as pain therapeutic will have to be investigated and confirmed in further studies. "Even if successful, it may be several years before these may be approved for . Still our discovery should provide hope to many patients suffering from ," says Gruber.

More information: Edin Muratspahić et al, Design and structural validation of peptide–drug conjugate ligands of the kappa-opioid receptor, Nature Communications (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-023-43718-w

Journal information: Nature Communications

Provided by Medical University of Vienna

Citation: New approach to drug discovery: Developing pain medication with fewer side effects (2023, December 6) retrieved 6 December 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-12-approach-drug-discovery-pain-medication.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Discovery suggests route to safer pain medications
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

White Powder from a Humidifier

2 hours ago

Pyrotechnic pepper spray

19 hours ago

Why does overcooking food usually harden it?

Dec 1, 2023

How do YBCO superconductors react with hydrochloric acid?

Nov 30, 2023

Why Does Raman Activity Require Anisotropic Polarizability?

Nov 29, 2023

Question about long-term storage of blue sphere silica gel

Nov 26, 2023

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)