December 19, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

AI models predict decay modes and half-lives of superheavy nuclei with unprecedented accuracy

by Chinese Academy of Sciences

AI models predict decay modes and half-lives of superheavy nuclei with unprecedented accuracy
Dominant decay mode (left panels) and minimum partial half-lives (right panels) of the α decay, β decay, β+ decay, EC, and SF. (a,b) Experimental data in NUBASE2020. (c–f) The results predicted through RF; WS4 and UNEDF0 denote the sources of predicted energies. Specifically, the FB is used to replace the decay energy to learn SF. The nuclides, for which the predicted partial half-life is longer than 104 s, are marked by a star. Credit: Nuclear Science and Techniques (2023). DOI: 10.1007/s41365-023-01354-5

In a study published in the journal of Nuclear Science and Techniques, researchers from Sun Yat-sen University have achieved a significant breakthrough in understanding the decay processes of superheavy nuclei. Their pioneering study, employing a random forest machine learning algorithm, offers novel insights into the decay modes and half-lives of elements beyond oganesson (element 118).

In this research, the team focused on nuclei with a proton number (Z) of 84 or higher and a neutron number (N) of 128 or more, employing semi-empirical formulas to calculate partial half-lives for various modes such as alpha decay, beta-minus decay, beta-plus decay, electron capture, and (SF). The precision of these calculations was significantly enhanced by applying the random forest algorithm, an advanced machine learning technique that integrates a variety of nuclear properties and decay energies.

This methodology led to innovative findings in nuclear physics, notably the dominance of alpha decay in neutron-deficient regions and beta-minus decay in neutron-rich areas. The algorithm's accuracy was remarkable, correctly predicting the dominant decay mode in 96.9% of the studied nuclei, and it also revealed the existence of a long-lived spontaneous fission island southwest of element 298 Fl (flerovium), highlighting the complex interplay between fission barrier and Coulomb repulsion in superheavy elements.

This research marks a significant leap in understanding superheavy nuclei, particularly in predicting their decay modes. The insights gained are crucial for the exploration of new elements and the elusive "island of stability" in the superheavy region. The study also underscores the importance of more accurate measurements of nuclear mass and decay energy for refining predictions. The team has suggested several isotopes for future measurement, which will be instrumental in advancing , especially in new facilities like CAFE2 and SHANS2 in Lanzhou.

In summary, the innovative application of the random forest has opened new doors in , offering a more precise and comprehensive understanding of the decay processes of superheavy , and paving the way for future discoveries in this exciting field.

More information: Bo-Shuai Cai et al, Random forest-based prediction of decay modes and half-lives of superheavy nuclei, Nuclear Science and Techniques (2023). DOI: 10.1007/s41365-023-01354-5

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences

Citation: AI models predict decay modes and half-lives of superheavy nuclei with unprecedented accuracy (2023, December 19) retrieved 19 December 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-12-ai-decay-modes-half-lives-superheavy.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Scientists make the first observation of a nucleus decaying into four particles after beta decay
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

How does mechanical motion start at the deepest, smallest level?

29 minutes ago

Uncertainty in total weight

5 hours ago

Confused about unit conversion involving natural units

9 hours ago

How to calculate incident light on surface with multiple orientations?

Dec 17, 2023

Photon Bouncing during APD Dead Time in Autocorrelation Measurement

Dec 17, 2023

Unsolved Problems in Near Surface Geophysics

Dec 17, 2023

More from Other Physics Topics

Load comments (0)