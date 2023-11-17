November 17, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Study reveals the power of reflecting upon legacy

by Kevin Manne, University at Buffalo

charity
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

Prompting people to consider how their lives will impact future generations leads them to give more to charity and less to family members, according to new University at Buffalo School of Management research.

Forthcoming in Social Psychological and Personality Science, the study finds evidence for the "Andrew Carnegie Effect," a phenomenon named after one of the wealthiest Americans in history, who donated more than 90% of his fortune to charity—about $65 billion in total.

"Addressing socioeconomic issues like and intergenerational responsibility requires collective solutions and longer time frames," says study co-author Daniela Goya-Tocchetto, Ph.D., assistant professor of organization and human resources in the UB School of Management. "That's why it's critical to find ways to motivate people to act on behalf of , extending their goodwill beyond the borders of close relationships."

The researchers conducted four studies in which nearly 3,700 participants were asked to consider their legacy via a simple reflection task. Legacy motives were measured through self-reported responses to items like "I want to have a lasting impact on future generations."

Goya-Tocchetto says that while their findings show the Andrew Carnegie Effect has a small to medium impact on individual giving, it can make a big difference when magnified to the larger population.

"As Carnegie famously stated, 'The man who dies rich, dies disgraced,'" she says. "We all want to leave something behind to outlive ourselves, and by broadening our sense of sense of responsibility and beneficiaries beyond just our immediate families, we can support efforts that address broader, ."

Journal information: Social Psychological and Personality Science

Provided by University at Buffalo

Citation: Study reveals the power of reflecting upon legacy (2023, November 17) retrieved 17 November 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-11-reveals-power-legacy.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

How past intentions influence generosity toward the future
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Cover songs versus the original track, which ones are better?

2 hours ago

21st Century Music

12 hours ago

Anyone Like Jazz?

21 hours ago

Music to Lift Your Soul: 4 Genres & Honorable Mention

Nov 15, 2023

Today's Fusion Music: T Square, Cassiopeia, Rei & Kanade Sato

Nov 15, 2023

Origin of this phrase: "We shall see what we shall see..."

Nov 14, 2023

More from Art, Music, History, and Linguistics

Load comments (0)