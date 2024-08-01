Social Psychological and Personality Science is a peer-reviewed academic journal that publishes papers four times a year in the field of Psychology. The journal s editor is Vincent Y. A. Yzerbyt (Catholic University of Louvain). It has been in publication since 2010 and is currently published by SAGE Publications. The journal is jointly owned by four different societies: Association for Research in Personality, European Association of Experimental Social Psychology, Society of Experimental and Social Psychology and Society for Personality and Social Psychology. Social Psychological and Personality Science seeks to provide a resource for scholars in social and personality psychology. The quarterly journal publishes reports of both practical and theoretical based research across a range of disciplines. Social Psychological and Personality Science aims to provide a platform for the presentation of new research and also for the discussion and dissemination of case reports. Social Psychological and Personality Science is abstracted and indexed in the following databases:

Publisher SAGE Publications History 2010-present Website http://www.uk.sagepub.com/journals/Journal201952?siteId=sage-uk&prodTypes=any&q=Social+Psychological+and+Personality+Science&fs=1

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA