35 scholars, journalists, authors win Carnegie fellowships

April 26, 2017

This year's Andrew Carnegie fellows will delve into a wide range of issues—including immigration, the refugee crisis, American election processes and global violence against women in politics.

The Carnegie Corporation said Wednesday that this year's fellows also will explore ' use of social media; educational inequality; and technology such as .

Thirty-five scholars, journalists, and authors are recipients of 2017 Carnegie fellowships.

Each fellow will receive up to $200,000 in funding for research and writing in the social sciences and humanities.

